3.5 million young South Africans aged 15-24 are neither working nor studying.

Young people excluded from work and education are six percentage points more likely to be depressed.

A youth coaching programme saw possible anxiety cases drop from 40% to 25% after three sessions.

More than 3.5 million young South Africans aged 15 to 24 are not in employment, education or training, a group commonly described in policy discussions as NEET. But that acronym does little to capture the daily reality of young people who watch their peers graduate, find jobs, earn money and move forward while they remain at home, often financially dependent on families who are themselves struggling to make ends meet.

Mental health does not exist in a vacuum. Our emotional wellbeing is shaped by whether we have enough to eat, whether we have a safe place to sleep, whether we feel connected to other people and whether we can imagine a future in which our lives might actually improve.

The emotional toll of unemployment

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Research by the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at the University of Cape Town helps explain why youth unemployment and mental health cannot be treated as separate problems. A study tracking young people over a decade found that those who remained outside employment, education and training were six percentage points more likely to be depressed than peers who were never NEET, and eight percentage points more likely to report being less happy than they had been a decade earlier.

Among young people without matric, those who were already classified as depressed in 2008 were also more likely to have spent more than five years outside employment, education and training, pointing to a relationship in which prolonged exclusion and poor mental health can reinforce one another, making it harder for young people to regain their footing the longer they remain disconnected from opportunities.

This is where our public conversation often falls short, because we continue to talk about unemployment as though it is primarily a matter of skills, qualifications or young people not doing enough to help themselves, while mental health is frequently framed as an individual problem that can be addressed by encouraging people to seek therapy, exercise more, practise self-care or develop a more positive attitude, without adequately considering the social and economic realities shaping their distress.

Community-based support can help

There is, however, reason to believe that practical, community-based support can help young people begin to break this cycle, as demonstrated by the Basic Package of Support (BPS), implemented by SALDRU and the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Development in Africa as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention.

Since 2021, more than 5,000 young people have enrolled in the programme across Atlantis, Cato Manor and Orange Farm, where peer mobilisers and youth coaches work with participants to understand their circumstances, develop practical action plans and connect them to opportunities and services, including education, learnerships, psychosocial support, grants and childcare.

The need for this kind of support was particularly evident during the 2022-23 pilot, when nearly three-quarters of participants reported moderate or high psychological distress at intake and almost four in ten screened positive for a possible anxiety disorder.

The study found that after just three coaching sessions, the proportion screening positive for a possible anxiety disorder fell from 40% to 25%, the share experiencing high psychological distress dropped from 18% to 5%, and the proportion who described themselves as thriving almost doubled from 11% to 22%.

Further, an initial analysis of a six-month study comparing 460 young people who received coaching with a matched group of 170 who did not found that psychological distress fell further among those coached, while life satisfaction improved almost twice as much. Coached participants were also more likely to be in education or participating in a learnership or internship.

Support must extend beyond the clinic

One young woman from Orange Farm described the relief of being able to speak to her coach without fear of being exposed or judged, while another participant from Atlantis spoke about how the support helped her recognise that she had a purpose to live, reminding us that being seen and heard is not a substitute for material opportunities or professional mental health care, but can be an important part of helping someone find the strength and support to pursue both.

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None of this means youth coaches can replace psychologists, psychiatrists or other specialist mental health services, and young people experiencing serious distress must have access to appropriate professional care. But it does remind us that support must extend beyond the clinic, just as youth employment programmes must look beyond skills training and job matching to the circumstances that determine whether young people can access opportunities and sustain them.

If we want young South Africans to build meaningful futures, we must invest in decent work, accessible education, social protection and mental health services, while strengthening the community networks that help people feel supported rather than forgotten. Because we cannot meaningfully address the mental health of young people without confronting the conditions that make so many of them struggle, and we cannot expect them to believe in a future that society has done too little to make possible.