analysis

Rising international interest and insurgent activity at sea should push regional states to reassess their maritime commitments and capabilities.

Visits to Mozambique and Madagascar in November by Lieutenant General John Brennan, Deputy Commander of United States (US) Africa Command (AFRICOM), underscore the Mozambique Channel's growing strategic weight.

Alongside the channel's significance as a global commercial shipping route, AFRICOM highlighted Islamic State Mozambique's (ISM) developing maritime capabilities and the security of Cabo Delgado's multibillion-dollar onshore and offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) investments.

The US and Madagascar then signed an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement facilitating logistical cooperation in maritime patrols, military exercises and humanitarian operations. The agreement comes amid US concerns about Madagascar's deepening military ties with Russia.

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These developments coincide with disruptions to Middle Eastern energy exports caused by the US-Iran war, which reinforce the strategic significance of Southern Africa's offshore energy projects. Continued disruptions to global shipping also underline the importance of alternative routes around Southern Africa, including the Cape of Good Hope and the Mozambique Channel.

They also follow October's inaugural South Africa-European Union (EU) Peace, Security and Defence Dialogue, after which Cosmin Dobran, Director for Peace, Partnerships and Crisis Management at the European External Action Service, advocated greater Southern African Development Community (SADC) involvement in securing the channel.

US encouragement for Mozambique to join regional maritime information-sharing arrangements, together with proposals for expanded military exercises and bilateral training, signals a greater emphasis on operational cooperation. The US is not alone. This month, an Indian Coast Guard vessel visited Maputo to conduct joint training and deliver naval spare parts. In March, India's Navy conducted joint surveillance of Mozambique's exclusive economic zone.

The channel's maritime security was also a focus of the recent 13th France-South Africa Strategic Defence Dialogue. France's longstanding military and commercial interests in the channel are entangled with unresolved sovereignty disputes with Madagascar over the Îles Éparses and with Comoros over Mayotte, which complicate regional maritime surveillance and operational cooperation.

The maritime dimension of the Cabo Delgado insurgency has intensified this year. Armed Conflict Location & Event Data analysis identifies 34 potentially maritime-related events involving ISM by mid-November, compared with 29 in 2025, 30 in 2024 and 20 in 2023. These include vessel seizures, abductions of fishers and sailors, extortion of coastal communities and clashes with naval forces.

Several incidents demonstrate the insurgents' ability to operate in coastal waters and occasionally target larger vessels, such as the May 2025 attack on the Russian research vessel Atlantida off Cabo Delgado.

In April, ISM intercepted a Tanzanian fishing vessel off Cabo Delgado, seizing its cargo and demanding a ransom before allowing it to continue to Tanzania. In May, insurgents reportedly seized at least 12 boats off Mocímboa da Praia and Macomia.

This expanding maritime activity poses rising security risks to commercial vessels operating in or transiting northern Mozambican waters.

The growing concentration of offshore energy infrastructure warrants careful consideration. In November, Italian energy company Eni began drilling for its second floating LNG project, Coral North, and expects to reach a final investment decision on a third floating LNG facility by 2027.

TotalEnergies resumed onshore and offshore construction of its US$20 billion Mozambique LNG project in January, and Mozambique's government has approved the revised development plan for the US$26 billion ExxonMobil-led Rovuma LNG project.

Locating floating production facilities roughly 50 km offshore may afford some protection from the insurgency, but distance alone no longer guarantees the security it once seemed to offer. Persistent maritime criminality, including drug trafficking networks operating between Mozambique and the Makran coast of Iran and Pakistan, and the wider proliferation of cheap drones and uncrewed vessels add to the risks.

Threats to commercial operations, and even unsuccessful attacks, would have disproportionate consequences for investor confidence and continued operations. The March 2021 Palma attack prompted the TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG consortium to declare force majeure, which was lifted only in 2025.

Nor should maritime insecurity and criminality in the northern Mozambique Channel be viewed solely through the prism of the insurgency. Cabo Delgado was a hotspot for transnational illicit trade long before the conflict began in 2017. Maritime trafficking networks that benefit from poorly monitored coastlines and weak oversight would continue to pose serious challenges even if the insurgency were resolved.

Protecting commercial investments must also not come at the expense of coastal communities. Fishers in northern Mozambique have experienced violence by both insurgents and security forces. Securing offshore energy developments and international shipping does not necessarily address the wider maritime insecurity these communities face.

The US and other international partners are tackling maritime security challenges in the same area where South Africa established counter-piracy patrols under Operation Copper in 2011. In 2012, the operation was formalised as a framework for trilateral maritime security cooperation between South Africa, Mozambique and Tanzania.

Successive South African presidential authorisations for Operation Copper have linked the deployment to implementing SADC's Integrated Maritime Security Strategy (IMSS).

The increasingly complex threat environment, expanding commercial interests and the growing involvement of international security actors should prompt a public review of Operation Copper, and of whether it genuinely contributes to implementing the IMSS. No long-range maritime patrols have been conducted under Operation Copper for four consecutive financial years, owing to the unavailability of South African naval vessels.

Southern Africa increasingly faces the problem of coordinating several overlapping mechanisms, which makes such a review essential. These include SADC's IMSS and its Standing Maritime Committee, as well as the Djibouti Code of Conduct and its Jeddah Amendment. This month, the Code's signatory states adopted a regional maritime security strategy and agreed to move towards establishing a combined maritime task force.

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Two SADC member states, Tanzania and South Africa, will be chair and deputy chair respectively. This gives both countries an opportunity to shape wider regional maritime security cooperation and promote greater alignment with SADC's maritime security priorities.

Regional states have also leveraged EU financial and technical support to establish the Regional Maritime Security Architecture. Madagascar hosts the Regional Maritime Information Fusion Centre, which works with Seychelles' Regional Coordination Operations Centre to facilitate information sharing and coordinated responses to maritime threats.

International interest in the Mozambique Channel has long presented opportunities for geopolitically minded countries. However, the current proliferation of security initiatives makes coordination essential.

At next year's SADC Standing Maritime Committee meeting, member states should assess how their maritime security commitments and activities can better complement existing Western Indian Ocean arrangements, and ensure that international assistance supports collectively identified regional priorities.

States that cannot implement their maritime security commitments risk having their priorities determined by those that can. As international recognition of the Mozambique Channel's strategic significance grows, Southern African countries must actively shape and deliver maritime security cooperation in their own backyard.

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Timothy Walker, Consultant, ISS Pretoria