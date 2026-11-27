Russia is unlikely to pull out of Mali despite losing more than 10 percent of its forces there, an investigator who tracks Russian military deployments told RFI. Lou Osbourn co-founded All Eyes On Wagner, a collective of journalists and cybersecurity analysts. She said the losses prove that Russian fighters are taking part in operations alongside Malian troops and that "Africa remains an area of interest for Moscow".

The United Kingdom's The Guardian newspaper - which had access to the leaked records through a media consortium that includes RFI - reported on Tuesday that 349 Russian fighters were killed in Mali between September 2023 and September 2026.

It based its tally on death certificates held by Russia's national statistics agency, Rosstat, but said that the real figure was probably higher because deaths can take time to be registered.

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Two hacking groups obtained the records: Cyber Partisans, which is linked to the Belarusian opposition, and Ukraine's Silent Crow. Moscow does not publish its military losses in Africa.

Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group arrived in Mali in late 2021 to support the country's military rulers. In June 2025, Wagner handed over its operations there to the Africa Corps, a unit under Russia's defence ministry.

The Guardian linked most of the 349 deaths to fighting with armed groups. The records list 70 Russians who died on 27 July, 2024, when Tuareg separatists and fighters from JNIM, a group linked to al-Qaeda, ambushed Malian troops and Wagner fighters near Tinzaouaten, close to the border with Algeria.

Another 43 Russians died on 25 April, 2026, when JNIM and the Tuareg-led Azawad Liberation Front launched coordinated attacks across Mali. General Sadio Camara, Mali's defence minister, was killed in the offensive.

Russian forces withdrew from the northern city of Kidal by the following morning, and Malian troops and the Africa Corps retook it on 6 October.

Osbourn tells RFI why she trusts the leaked figures and what they reveal about Russia's role in Mali.

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RFI: The leaked records list 349 Russian fighters from Wagner and then the Africa Corps killed in Mali over three years. Is that a significant toll?

Lou Osbourn: Yes, it's quite high. It's more than 10 percent of their force. The deaths also line up with specific events - the battle of Tinzaouaten and the more recent fighting.

RFI: You're talking about the coordinated attacks of 25 April, when several places were hit at once and Mali's defence minister, General Sadio Camara, was killed?

LO: Yes, that's right. It shows they suffered heavy losses. The figures are particularly interesting because the Russian authorities revealed so little about the deaths of Wagner fighters and later Africa Corps fighters. We looked into this ourselves, especially around the time of Tinzaouaten.

RFI: That was in July 2024, when Tuareg separatists and jihadists from JNIM laid an ambush...

LO: Exactly. Even the fighters' families weren't told at the time. There was a blackout on the information. What's interesting about these figures is that they show Russia did record the deaths.

RFI: The leaked figures put the toll at 70. That's also how many the armed groups claimed to have killed at the time.

LO: Yes, absolutely. It was a traumatic experience for Wagner.

RFI: The group's biggest defeat in Africa?

LO: Absolutely, the group's biggest defeat. What's very interesting is that the official records amount to a kind of acknowledgement of the defeat. But that acknowledgement was never made public.

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RFI: These figures come from Rosstat, Russia's national statistics agency, which was hacked by two groups, Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow. Do you have any doubts about how reliable the figures are?

LO: We have few doubts, for two reasons. We know one of the hacking groups and it generally doesn't tamper with the documents it obtains. That gives us some confidence in the source.

The numbers also fit what's happening in the countries concerned. There's been a lot of talk about Mali, but the records list deaths in many African countries. In Niger, for example, there were very few - two, if I remember rightly. Russia's involvement there is very limited. Our estimate was around 200 people.

RFI: Two hundred fighters?

LO: Two hundred Africa Corps fighters. When you compare the number of deaths with what we know about how many fighters are deployed, the figures look realistic and consistent.

RFI: You've said 349 Russian deaths in Mali is a high figure. Does it also show how involved Russia is alongside Malian forces?

LO: Yes. It shows they take part in military operations and that their role goes beyond training.

RFI: Which is something we knew...

LO: We did, but this gives us another concrete piece of evidence. It shows they're operating alongside the Malian army.

RFI: The leak gives no figures for Malian soldiers killed in recent years. If nearly 350 Russian fighters were killed, how many Malian soldiers might have died? Thousands?

LO: I think the toll is probably two or even three times as high. We know there are usually only a handful of Russian fighters embedded in small Malian army units. Sometimes there's one Russian fighter for every five Malian soldiers. So the Malian army's losses are probably much higher than Russia's.

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RFI: The hack of Russia's statistics agency revealed that at least 500,000 Russian soldiers were killed on the front in Ukraine between February 2022 and August 2026, or 700,000 if those reported missing are included. Could those losses put Russia's presence in Africa in doubt?

LO: I don't think so. Russia sends far fewer people to Africa and its troop numbers there are fairly stable. In countries where it's establishing a presence, it has only around 100 people. The Africa Corps runs operations in both Africa and Ukraine and rotates its troops.

Africa also matters politically to Russia. It helps Moscow win allies and gives it a way to try to stretch Western military resources in Ukraine and elsewhere. So Africa remains an area of interest for Moscow, and I doubt the release of these figures will lead to a withdrawal.

RFI: After the 25 April attacks in Mali, which killed 43 Russian Africa Corps fighters, Russia seems to be getting even more involved. Despite the cost in lives, the deployment still seems strategically important to Moscow, especially in Mali.

LO: Mali remains strategic because Russia uses it as a base for some of its activities. It was from Mali that Russian forces went into Burkina Faso and Niger. Resources are also at stake, and Mali matters to Russia politically.

For a year now, we've heard every three months that Russia is going to pull out. It's still there, and I find it hard to see why it would leave now. I don't think it will.

This interview was adapted from the original audio in French by David Baché.