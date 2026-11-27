While Adegbuyi made the final cut, Flamingos head coach Akeem Busari was unable to secure a place among the nominees for the Women's Coach of the Year award, despite being tipped to feature on the shortlist

Nigeria's Oluwakemi Adegbuyi has secured a place among the final three nominees for the 2026 CAF Women's Young Player of the Year award, emerging as the country's only finalist in the women's categories after a breakthrough year highlighted by the Flamingos' historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph.

The 16-year-old forward will battle Cameroon's Maéva Nyadjou and Morocco's Kautar Azraf for the continental honour after her outstanding performances throughout the year earned her a place on the final shortlist.

Adegbuyi's nomination comes on the back of an impressive campaign in which she scored nine goals from Nigeria's qualifying journey through to their eventual World Cup triumph in Morocco.

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Her goalscoring contribution proved vital to the Flamingos' historic achievement, with the youngster consistently providing an attacking threat as Nigeria negotiated the qualifying rounds and progressed through the tournament proper.

The nine-goal return underlines her influence across the entire campaign and strengthens her credentials as one of the most exciting young prospects in African women's football.

Having played a significant role in Nigeria's rise to the summit of the U-17 women's game, Adegbuyi now has an opportunity to cap her remarkable year with individual recognition at the biggest football awards ceremony on the continent.

Her presence among the final three also offers Nigeria a positive moment in a year when the Flamingos' success in Morocco provided a major highlight for the country's women's football.

While Adegbuyi made the final cut, Flamingos head coach Akeem Busari was unable to secure a place among the nominees for the Women's Coach of the Year award, despite being tipped to feature on the shortlist.

The final contest will be between Cameroon's Valentine Nguele, Malawi's Lovemore Fazili and Morocco's Hicham Drissi.

Nguele is nominated after guiding Cameroon to their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations title, while Fazili earned recognition for masterminding Malawi's remarkable run to the WAFCON final in Morocco. Drissi completes the shortlist after leading AS FAR to a record third CAF Women's Champions League crown.

Nigeria also missed out on representation in the Women's Goalkeeper of the Year category, with Edo Queens shot-stopper Christiana Uzoma failing to make the final three.

Cameroon's Michaely Bihina, Malawi's Mercy Sikelo and Morocco's Khadija Er-Rmichi will contest the award.

Cameroon, Malawi and Morocco battle for Women's National Team award

The three countries that reached the final shortlist for the Women's National Team of the Year award were among the standout sides at the 2026 WAFCON, with each enjoying a memorable campaign.

Cameroon head into the contest following a historic achievement, having secured their maiden continental title with a 3-0 victory over Malawi in the final in Rabat.

Despite falling short in the final, Malawi also earned a nomination after producing one of the tournament's biggest stories. The Scorchers made their maiden appearance at the competition, defied expectations to reach the final and secured qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Morocco complete the shortlist after another strong campaign on home soil, further reinforcing their position among the leading forces in African women's football.

AS FAR dominate Women's Interclub Player shortlist

Moroccan champions AS FAR have secured all three nominations for the Women's Interclub Player of the Year award following their successful campaign at the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026.

Fatima Tagnaout, Ghizlane Chebbak and Imane Touriss will compete for the individual honour after playing influential roles in AS FAR's march to another continental title.

The Moroccan side also feature prominently in the Women's Club of the Year category, where they will be challenged by South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Cameroon's Lekié Football Filles.

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AS FAR lead the nominations after claiming their record third CAF Women's Champions League title, further extending their reputation as one of the continent's most successful women's clubs.

Mamelodi Sundowns earned their place after reaching another continental final, maintaining their impressive record in the competition.

Lekié Football Filles complete the shortlist following an encouraging campaign in Egypt. The Cameroonian side reached the semi-finals before securing third place with a commanding 5-0 victory over Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

The winners across the various categories will be unveiled at the CAF Awards 2026 ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday, 2nd December.

The event will take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, Iganmu, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 7pm Nigerian time (6pm GMT).

For Adegbuyi, the occasion offers an opportunity to turn a remarkable World Cup-winning campaign into another landmark moment in her young career.