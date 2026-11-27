Kampala — The Bank of Uganda has welcomed a partnership between MTN Uganda and fintech company MOGO to make smartphones more affordable, as the country seeks to bring more people into the digital economy.

The partnership, launched at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on November 26, allows eligible MTN customers to acquire selected smartphones from TECNO, Infinix and itel and pay in daily, weekly or monthly instalments over periods of up to 52 weeks, depending on the device and financing arrangement.

Customers who take up the offer will also receive at least 3GB of free data every month for three months to help them start using their devices.

Collins Babirukamu, Bank of Uganda's Executive Director for Information Technology, said affordable smartphone access was increasingly important because digital services now support activities ranging from farming and education to trade and financial transactions.

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"The smartphone is not a luxury. It is the difference between a citizen who consumes the digital economy passively and one who participates in it actively," Babirukamu said.

He said farmers, for instance, could use smartphones to access weather forecasts, check crop prices, find buyers and market their produce directly, while entrepreneurs could use them to reach customers and manage their businesses.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Mulinge said the partnership was intended to address one of the major barriers to digital inclusion: the high upfront cost of buying a smartphone.

"Today, a smartphone is much more than a device for making calls or accessing the internet. It is a business tool, a marketplace, a banking channel, a learning resource and, for many people, a gateway to economic opportunity," Mulinge said.

She said MTN's ambition was not only to connect more Ugandans to the internet but also to give them the tools to participate in the digital economy.

The partnership builds on MOGO's smartphone financing business, which has financed more than 300,000 smartphones in Uganda since launching the service in April 2025.

Tomas Sudnius, CEO of MOGO Africa, said Uganda was the first market where the company introduced the product because of the demand for affordable internet- enabled devices.

He cited figures showing that only 38% of internet-capable devices in Uganda are smartphones, compared with an African average of 52% and 75% globally.

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"We believe our partnership with MTN Uganda will help change that by making smartphones more affordable and accessible to more Ugandans," Sudnius said.

According to DataReportal's Digital 2027 report, Uganda's internet penetration stood at 21.8% in October 2026, below Tanzania's 31.2%, Rwanda's 31.7% and Kenya's 40.6%.

The figures point to a gap in digital access, although affordable devices alone may not be enough to close it. Reliable connectivity, data costs and people's ability to use digital services also influence adoption.