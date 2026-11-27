Uganda has planted the trees. The harder task is financing an industry that can turn them into higher-value products

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Uganda wants its forestry sector to be producing US$10 billion worth of manufactured wood products a year by 2040. But many of the businesses expected to drive that growth still struggle to get long-term finance.

That gap between ambition and money was at the centre of the Forest Sector Investment Dialogue held on Nov.26 at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, where a new curriculum to help bankers understand and finance forestry was launched.

"Access to finance remains the binding constraint," said Denis Ayinebyona, the Commissioner for Industry at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

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"Many enterprises cannot secure long-term capital, and many lenders still see forestry as high risk."

The dialogue, held under the theme, "Catalyzing Sustainable Growth in Uganda's Forestry Sector: Finance, Innovation, Standards and Market Readiness," was convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the government, the European Union (EU) and Denmark. It targeted financiers, investors, government agencies, development partners, academia, private sector associations and wood value chain enterprises.

Uganda's commercial forestry story has changed markedly since the turn of the century. According to Ayinebyona, the country had about 21,000 hectares of commercial plantations in 2000.

By 2023, the area had grown to 451,547 hectares, planted mostly by private and smallholder growers.

Wood product exports have also risen, from US$28 million in 2016 to about US$99 million in 2025, although the latter figure is below the 2023 peak of US$134 million. Uganda's wood products reached 19 countries in 2025, up from eight in 2018, and the country now supplies about half of the plywood and particle board imported by the East African Community (EAC).

"So the trees are planted, and the industry is stirring. The question before us is what we make of them," Ayinebyona said.

The market he described is far bigger than what Uganda currently captures. The EAC imported US$1.43 billion worth of wood, pulp, paper and furniture in 2025. Of the US$114 million in wooden furniture and US$94 million in sawnwood that the region bought, Uganda supplied barely 1%.

At home, only about a quarter of the wood available each year reaches formal industry, while many sawmills recover just 30% to 40% of each log as timber.

"The future of our forestry sector will not be determined by the volume of timber we produce, but by the value we create from it," Ayinebyona said.

He also noted that this was in line with President Yoweri Museveni's directive of June 21, 2023, to curb raw timber exports and add value to wood locally.

The 2040 target

The government sees commercial forestry as one of the contributors to its Tenfold Growth Strategy, which seeks to expand the economy from about US$50 billion to US$500 billion by 2040.

Preliminary studies by the trade ministry, with FAO support, propose annual output of manufactured wood products of US$2 billion by 2030, US$5 billion by 2035 and US$10 billion by 2040. The ambition rests on one million hectares of commercial forest, 18 million cubic metres of wood reaching local factories every year, four industrial hubs and about 460 new or upgraded enterprises.

The targets are not yet final. Ayinebyona said they would be tested and agreed through a Commercial Forestry and Wood Industry Masterplan being developed by the Ministry of Water and Environment and the trade ministry.

However, FAO says that money alone will not solve the problem.

Ezana Kassa, the FAO Representative in Uganda, said investors often regard forestry as high-risk, while financial institutions may not know enough about its business models and investment cycles.

"As a result, promising enterprises struggle to secure the resources needed to grow and compete," Kassa said.

"Addressing this challenge requires more than capital alone. It requires stronger businesses, better information, increased confidence among financiers and effective collaboration among all actors within the sector."

FAO has been working on both sides of this equation through its wood value chains project, supported by the EU and Denmark.

On the business side, it has supported 81 enterprises through incubation, mentoring and advisory services. Kassa congratulated them on completing the four-month programme.

On the lenders' side, FAO partnered with the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) to develop and pilot what Kassa described as Uganda's first Sustainable Forestry Finance Curriculum. More than 25 financial institutions took part in the pilot.

"This curriculum is more than a training programme," he said, explaining that it equips financial institutions with knowledge of forestry value chains, investment opportunities, risk management and financing models.

Kassa said public funds and development assistance would not be enough to meet the investment needed to transform the sector. The real test, he added, would come after the launch.

"The true measure of success will be the number of enterprises that secure financing, the number of financial institutions that develop products suitable for forestry businesses, and the level of investment mobilized to support sustainable growth in the sector," he said.

The EU, which has supported Uganda's forestry sector over the past two decades, also wants the private sector to take a bigger role.

Johan Tejpar, a Programme Officer at the EU Delegation to Uganda, said EU investments had contributed to establishing a commercial plantation resource now estimated at about 400,000 hectares of pine and eucalyptus.

"The challenge now is to turn that resource into a competitive industry that creates jobs, adds value locally and produces goods that can compete in domestic, regional and international markets," Tejpar said.

"This transformation cannot be achieved through development assistance alone."

He said it would require entrepreneurs willing to take risks, companies prepared to invest, financiers who understand the sector and markets that reward quality and sustainability.

The current forestry programme, co-financed by Denmark, also involves the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation on reforestation, agroforestry and non-wood forest products; the Ministry of Water and Environment on policy and regulation; the UN Office on Drugs and Crime on forest crime; and the Global Green Growth Institute on value chains and access to capital.

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Tejpar said the EU wants to see more local processing, higher-value products, stronger market links and greater private investment, including partnerships with European businesses and technology providers.

Ayinebyona asked banks to adopt the new curriculum, train their credit teams and design long-term plantation finance, equipment financing and working capital products for processors and exporters.

He urged investors to look to kiln-dried and engineered timber, panels, furniture, joinery, pulp, packaging and logistics.

Enterprises, he said, should formalise, keep good records, meet Uganda National Bureau of Standards requirements and work together through associations and cooperatives. He also asked development partners to help reduce the risk for first movers through blended finance and risk-sharing.

"The challenge before us is therefore no longer proof of concept. The challenge is scale," he said.

He added that the outcome will be visible in what happens to the trees now going into the ground.

"A eucalyptus tree planted this season will be ready for harvest well within the horizon of our 2040 ambition," he said.

"The decisions we take in this room will determine whether that tree leaves Uganda as a log, or as a finished product carrying the label 'Made in Uganda'."