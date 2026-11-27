Tourism players want next year's football spotlight to translate into longer stays and more business, but roads, rooms and air links need work

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has launched the 11th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2027), setting up a busy season in which the country hopes to turn trade deals and football fans into higher tourism earnings.

The Nov.26 launch at the Marriott Hotel in Kampala also unveiled the fourth East African Community (EAC) Regional Tourism Expo, which will be held jointly with POATE. The two are scheduled for May 6-8, 2027, at Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, just weeks before Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) from June 19 to July 17.

The theme, "Here for the Rare and Remarkable," is tied to the country's AFCON campaign.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"You're here for the football, you stay for more," said Juliana Kagwa, the UTB Chief Executive Officer.

Kagwa also used the launch to account for the 10th edition of POATE, held in May and opened by President Yoweri Museveni.

"We over delivered," she said.

According to her figures, the three-day expo recorded 9,167 attendees and 295 fully paid exhibitors, while 1,200 people attended its seminars. It also drew 124 hosted buyers, who are foreign tour business owners invited to explore Ugandan products, and generated 7,745 business meetings.

About 33% of the hosted buyers recorded leads before leaving the country, she said, with commitments worth about Shs 1.8 billion captured during the three days.

The follow-through has been less than UTB had hoped. Kagwa said the board remained in active contact on leads with 60% of the buyers, short of its 75% target. She partly attributed this to the Ebola outbreak that came less than a month after the expo.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on May 15 and declared it over on July 28.

"We're still recovering from that," Kagwa said.

She credited private sector players, including unpaid members of the National Organising Committee, for the expo's performance.

"The purpose of this launch is to bring the private sector to the table," she said.

Dr James Musinguzi, the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), said that the opportunity goes further than wildlife. He said wildlife should help to promote other attractions, including culture, food and people, so that visitors stay longer, spend more and support more jobs.

"It's not all about wildlife," he said, pledging that UWA would develop and diversify products for UTB to market.

Musinguzi said the authority was in the final stages of moving the last batch of rhinos to Ajai and Kidepo Valley National Park, and was also preparing for a rhino naming ceremony.

But he also pointed to gaps. He called for domestic flights to destinations such as Kidepo and Kisoro, and asked private investors to build more accommodation.

"Can we have more accommodation?" he asked. He also acknowledged government efforts on infrastructure, while noting that some roads remain in a bad state.

Pearl Kakooza, the UTB Board Chairperson, pointed to Uganda's mountain gorillas, the source of the River Nile, Robusta coffee, barkcloth, long-horned Ankole cattle, the shoebill and the hospitality of its people as some of what sets the country apart.

"When the world comes to East Africa, let it discover that Uganda is both rare and remarkable," she said.

Kakooza, asked the private sector to design itineraries that take advantage of the period from the expo in May through the tournament in June and July. She also said the country was working towards the lifting of travel advisories and called for measurable returns on money spent promoting Uganda.

"We must ensure that the resources invested in promoting Uganda translate into measurable results, stronger destination visibility, increased visitor numbers, greater tourism earnings, and sustainable benefits for our people," she said.

Roads to more revenue

Tom Butime, the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, also put roads high on the list, citing the need for improvements in tourism areas, including those in southwestern Uganda where visitors go to see gorillas. Better access, he argued, would encourage tourists to stay longer, spend more and recommend the country to others.

Butime said the government could not deliver on its tourism ambitions alone and needed a strong private sector and public-private partnerships.

The stakes are high. Under the Tenfold Growth Strategy, which aims to build a US$500 billion economy by 2040, the government is targeting US$50 billion in tourism earnings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Official figures show that Uganda received about 1.64 million international visitors in 2025 and earned about US$1.62 billion from tourism.

Butime said current earnings were too low and that the country should compete for a bigger share of travellers visiting destinations such as Egypt, Morocco, Spain and France. He spoke of attracting five million more visitors.

He urged exhibitors to showcase their products, build business relationships and follow up on opportunities, and asked international buyers and media to look beyond Uganda's familiar attractions.

Butime said AFCON would bring players, officials, journalists and fans to the region, giving Uganda a chance to show its destinations, hospitality and infrastructure. Visitors, he said, should be encouraged to extend their stay and explore the country's tourism circuits.

"It is an opportunity that goes far beyond football," he said.

The joint staging with the EAC expo is expected to widen that pitch to the whole region.

Kagwa said it would provide a platform to discuss visas, seamless travel and more domestic air routes.