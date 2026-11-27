Rome — Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, parts of Nigeria and Yemen remain hotspots of highest concern with Southern Africa and the Central American Dry Corridor among new additions

El Niño has pushed Southern Africa and the Central American Dry Corridor onto the list of hunger hotspots, where acute food insecurity is projected to worsen significantly between December 2026 and May 2027, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned today. In their latest Hunger Hotspots report, the agencies also identified a risk of famine in parts of Sudan and South Sudan.

The report, released twice a year through the Global Network Against Food Crises, lists 16 hotspots, up from 13 in June. El Niño is a major driver behind three of the four newly identified hotspots: Southern Africa (Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe), the Central American Dry Corridor and northeastern Uganda. Chad has been added to the list due to the continued spillover effects of the conflict in neighbouring Sudan.

El Niño is gaining strength and could prove one of the most intense on record. In Southern Africa, drier and hotter conditions threaten planting, farm work and future harvests. Up to 3 million people in Zimbabwe, 2.6 million in Malawi and 1.8 million in Mozambique are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity in the months ahead, through to March 2027.

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In the Central American Dry Corridor, the 2026 Primera season, known as the first crop season, was the driest in four decades, and crop losses topped 75 percent in many areas. As food stocks run out, the 2027 lean season could start early. In Guatemala alone, 3.2 million people are projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity between October 2026 and February 2027.

Acting before El Niño's worst effects arrive can prevent damage to harvests, livestock and incomes. The joint FAO-WFP El Niño anticipatory action plan aims to protect 9 million people in 22 countries.

Elsewhere, conflict and armed violence remain among the primary drivers of acute food insecurity in 12 of the 16 hotspots, including all five hotspots of highest concern: Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, parts of Nigeria and Yemen. In four of these five hotspots, the latest analyses identified or projected people facing Catastrophe, the most severe phase of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), marked by starvation and death.

In Somalia, although no population is currently projected to face Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) and the risk of famine has receded, acute food insecurity remains at Emergency (IPC Phase 4) levels among displaced populations in Baidoa. The most severe situations are in Sudan and South Sudan, where the risk of famine has been identified. Under a reasonable worst-case scenario, there is a risk of famine in 13 areas of North Darfur and South Kordofan in Sudan through January 2027, while in two camps for displaced people in South Darfur, acute malnutrition levels have already exceeded famine thresholds. In South Sudan, the latest available analysis indicated a risk of famine in four counties of Upper Nile and Jonglei states through July 2026, under a worst-case scenario.

All five hotspots of highest concern have repeatedly been at this level since 2022, yet funding for humanitarian assistance for food security and nutrition in these hotspots fell by 62 percent, from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 2.0 billion in 2025.

Four additional hotspots are classified as being of very high concern: Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti and Palestine. While food security in the Gaza Strip has started to improve after the October 2025 ceasefire, gains are fragile, and acute food insecurity in the West Bank is expected to worsen.

FAO and WFP are calling for urgent humanitarian action across all 16 hotspots, above all where a risk of famine has been identified, and for safe, unimpeded access to people in need.

"El Niño is intensifying, threatening crops and harvests in already vulnerable regions and increasing the risk of acute food insecurity," said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu. "Yet the worst outcomes are not inevitable. Life-saving agricultural assistance to boost food production of highly vulnerable families is an essential part of the multi-sectoral response to the situations described in the report. That is where FAO is focused."

"I've called upon all nations to banish famine to the history books," said WFP Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg. "This report tells us where famine could strike next, so the timing to follow through on our commitment is now. It will take a united effort to end conflicts, fully resource our WFP field teams, and ensure they have safe access to reach vulnerable communities. This is not a problem of operational ability, it is a question of whether world leaders have the political courage to act decisively."

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The 16 hunger hotspots

Highest concern: Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, parts of Nigeria and Yemen.

Very high concern: Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti and Palestine.

Other hotspots: Chad, the Central American Dry Corridor, Madagascar, Mali, Myanmar, Southern Africa (Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe) and northeastern Uganda. Chad, the Central American Dry Corridor, Southern Africa and northeastern Uganda are new to the list. Lebanon is no longer a hotspot.

Note on IPC levels

IPC Phase 3 refers to "crisis" levels of food insecurity, in which households either have food consumption gaps that are reflected by high or above-usual acute malnutrition, or are marginally able to meet minimum food needs but only by depleting essential livelihood assets or through crisis-coping strategies.

IPC Phase 4 refers to "emergency" levels of food insecurity, in which households either have large food consumption gaps which are reflected in very high acute malnutrition and excess mortality, or are able to mitigate large food consumption gaps but only by employing emergency livelihood strategies and asset liquidation.

IPC Phase 5 refers to "catastrophe/famine" levels of food insecurity, in which households have an extreme lack of food and/or other basic needs even after full employment of coping strategies. Starvation, death, destitution and extremely critical acute malnutrition levels are evident. At the household level, IPC Phase 5 is classified as Catastrophe, while famine is an area-level classification requiring evidence that thresholds for acute food insecurity, acute malnutrition and mortality have been met. The Cadre Harmonisé (CH), used in West Africa and the Sahel, uses the same phases.

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Notes to editors

Identified through forward-looking analysis, hunger hotspots are areas where acute food insecurity is likely to deteriorate significantly during the outlook period. They are selected through a consensus-based process involving FAO and WFP field and technical teams, alongside analysts specialized in conflict, economic risks and natural hazards. The report is produced with financial support from the European Union through the Global Network Against Food Crises.

The full report can be accessed here.

B-roll and shotlist can be accessed here.

Photos can be accessed here.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is a specialized agency that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Its goal is to achieve food security for all and ensure regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active, healthy lives. FAO works across more than 130 countries to transform agrifood systems, making them more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of weather extremes.