Conflict, extreme weather and economic shocks are driving millions deeper into hunger. A new report examines where the impact will be hardest next year.

Conflict, displacement, rising food prices, extreme weather and diminishing humanitarian funding are combining to deepen hunger in some of the world's most fragile places as 2027 approaches.

The latest Hunger Hotspots report, a joint early-warning analysis by the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), identifies 16 hunger hotspots where acute food insecurity is expected to deteriorate between December 2026 and May 2027.

Acute hunger is persistent among the countries of highest concern - Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, northern Nigeria and Yemen. All five have repeatedly featured among the most serious hunger hotspots since 2022. While large-scale humanitarian assistance has helped avert some of the worst outcomes, humanitarian assistance across the five fell by 62 percent between 2022 and 2025.

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"This report tells us where famine could strike next, so the timing to follow through on our commitment is now," says WFP Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg. "It will take a united effort to end conflicts, fully resource our WFP field teams, and ensure they have safe access to reach vulnerable communities."

Here is a snapshot of the five countries at the highest level of concern and WFP's work to protect lives and livelihoods.

1. Sudan: famine risk amid conflict and displacement

Conflict continues to force families from their homes, disrupt markets and livelihoods and restrict humanitarian access. The consequences are stark: 19.5 million people are facing Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, a classification indicating severe food shortages or households resorting to harmful coping strategies to put food on the table.

Meanwhile, a risk of Famine is projected in 13 areas and settlements for displaced people across North Darfur and South Kordofan through January 2027, under a reasonable worst-case scenario. Acute malnutrition was above Famine thresholds in two camps for displaced people in South Darfur. Famine is the most severe classification of acute food insecurity, when starvation, destitution and critically high levels of acute malnutrition and death are evident.

Drought, poor harvests and soaring food prices are piling further pressure on families. WFP is working to reach those facing the most severe hunger with life-saving assistance, while providing farmers, herders and fishing communities with seeds, tools, animal feed and veterinary support to keep producing food and earning an income.

2. South Sudan: an enduring hunger emergency

No country has spent longer at the top of the Hunger Hotspots warning list. South Sudan has remained at the highest level of concern in every report since the current classifications were introduced in 2022.

Renewed violence is making the outlook still more dangerous. Around 484,000 people have been displaced since January 2026, while drought, localized flooding, high food prices and economic pressures are squeezing families from multiple directions.

The latest available analysis projected some 7.8 million people to face Crisis or worse levels of hunger between April and July 2026, with a risk of Famine identified in four counties in Jonglei and Upper Nile under a worst-case scenario through July. WFP is working to keep food and nutrition assistance flowing to communities displaced or cut off by fighting, while supporting food production through climate-adapted seeds, fishing equipment and animal-health services. 3. Somalia: climate shocks hit families with little left to fall back on

In Somalia, each new shock lands on communities still recovering from the last one. Previous droughts have depleted livestock, incomes and other assets that families rely on when times get tough. Now conflict, high food and fuel prices and the threat of El Niño-related flooding are adding to the pressure.

Around 5.3 million people are projected to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, including nearly 1.5 million in Emergency. Nearly 1.9 million children under 5 are expected to suffer acute malnutrition between July 2026 and June 2027.

WFP is also acting before floods strike, providing cash to vulnerable families, sharing early warnings and helping livestock owners move and protect their animals, alongside emergency support for people already facing severe hunger.

4. Northern Nigeria: conflict reaches all the way to the dinner table

Violence in northern Nigeria is not only driving people from their homes. It is also making food harder to grow, move, sell and afford.

Conflict keeps farmers from their fields and disrupts agricultural production and trade, while high food and fuel prices put even basic meals beyond the reach of many families. During the June-August 2027 lean season, around 23.3 million people across the 16 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory are projected to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity. This includes 1.5 million people in Emergency in the northeast and northwest and more than 40,000 in Catastrophe in Borno State. More than 3.7 million people are internally displaced, with the northeast remaining particularly vulnerable.

WFP is providing emergency food and cash to families facing severe hunger, while supporting farmers with seeds and irrigation, and herders with animal feed, vaccinations and access to water.

5. Yemen: a fragile food crisis faces new threats

After years of conflict, millions of people in Yemen have little room to absorb another shock. Renewed fighting is driving displacement, disrupting trade and making humanitarian access more difficult.

Yemen's reliance on imported food also leaves families exposed to disruption in Red Sea shipping and higher costs. In Government-controlled areas, 5.4 million people are projected to face Crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity.

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WFP is providing emergency food and cash assistance, while improving water infrastructure, supporting climate-smart farming and helping livestock owners, fishing communities and small businesses earn an income.

Early warning must lead to early action

The aim of the Hunger Hotspots report is not simply to identify where hunger is worsening, but where action now could prevent a far deeper crisis.

Across many of these hotspots, WFP is combining emergency food and nutrition assistance with anticipatory action, helping communities prepare for droughts, floods and other shocks before their full impact is felt.

As a prime example, together with FAO, WFP aims to protect 9 million people in 22 countries from the impacts of El Niño, including by providing cash before shocks hit, helping farmers safeguard crops and livestock, and protecting water sources and food stocks. As of late October, however, the plan faced a US$125 million funding gap.

The warnings are clear. Acting on them early can save lives and help prevent today's hunger hotspots becoming tomorrow's catastrophes.

Read the full Hunger Hotspots report here.