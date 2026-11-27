BUCHANAN — Liberia's illicit drug crisis is at the center of the Liberia National Bar Association's 2026 national convention, which opens Friday in Buchanan as the bar's president warns that some accused persons are spending more time in pretrial detention than the sentence for the crimes they are charged with.

The convention is being held under the theme "The Rule of Law in the Fight Against Controlled Substances: Strengthening the Shared Responsibility of the Bar, the Legislature, Executive, and the Judiciary." Discussions will also cover access to legal services, prolonged pretrial detention and public confidence in the justice system.

LNBA National President Cllr. Juah Lawson said on Truth FM that the theme reflected growing concern over illicit drugs in the country and the need to assess how the law is responding to the problem.

"We have had a lot with illicit drugs lately, so we are going to have several panel discussions that will be centered around different themes," Lawson said.

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Lawson said prolonged pretrial detention remains a persistent problem in the justice system, with some accused persons held for periods that exceed the sentence for the offense they are charged with.

"It is so sad to know that there are some individuals that can be in detention for crimes, and even though they have not been convicted, they have already served more than the sentence," she said.

She said the law already provides remedies, including a motion to dismiss for failure to proceed when a person is not tried within the required court terms, and that legal aid lawyers have been reviewing cases in several counties to identify affected detainees.

Fixing the problem requires action from the Ministry of Justice, the courts, defense lawyers and the bar, through case review, dismissal of cases without sufficient evidence and jail delivery where provided for by law, Lawson said.

Lawyers arrived in Buchanan on Thursday for a welcome dinner hosted by the Grand Bassa County Local Bar. Archbishop Gabriel Blamo Snosio Jubwe of the Catholic Archdiocese of Monrovia is scheduled to deliver the keynote address on the convention theme and its implications for the justice sector.

The convention will include Continuing Legal Education sessions on the 2023 drug law, legal ethics and professional accountability, the future of jury trials, and the relationship between freedom of expression on social media and contempt of court. Panelists are drawn from the bench, the bar, academia and government.

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LNBA Secretary General Cllr. Elisha T.J. Forkeyoh said the convention will also review the activities of government, civil society and the bar itself, and consider resolutions in the public interest, with emphasis on a peaceful and orderly society governed by law.

"We believe that without the rule of law, we are running a society that will be very chaotic, and we do not want such a society," Forkeyoh said.

He said this year's convention will use digital registration for Continuing Legal Education, which is a requirement for licensing, and participants will receive electronic certificates afterward, as part of efforts to improve record-keeping and accountability in the bar's programs.

Lawson said access to legal assistance for ordinary Liberians is one of the bar's central concerns, particularly in counties where lawyers are few and legal services are costly. She said the LNBA has signed agreements with local bars to support legal aid clinics in Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Margibi and Montserrado counties.

"We have just signed a memorandum with the local bars where those clinics sit to assess the partnership with the LNBA so that we can give legal aid to the indigent," Lawson said.

She said funding remains a major challenge for public awareness and legal aid work, and limited resources continue to restrict the bar's ability to reach more communities.

Lawson said the bar will continue to speak on constitutional and rule-of-law matters while keeping to its role as a professional body.

"The LNBA is not a political institution. We are a professional body," she said.