MONROVIA — The draft national budget sets aside US$437,000 for a private football club founded less than two years ago by the government's sports ambassador-at-large, and Liberia's sports writers want lawmakers to move the money to the National League.

The Sports Writers Association of Liberia called the allocation to the Professional Sports Academy, founded by Sports Ambassador-at-Large Alieu Kebe, an unjustifiable use of public funds. In a statement issued as legislative budget hearings got underway, SWAL said the money would do more good supporting local clubs, young players and sports programs across the country.

The association said PSA has yet to show the institutional capacity, facilities or established development programs needed to justify that much public money. It said the allocation puts a private football venture ahead of clubs, athletes and national sports federations struggling for funds.

SWAL said a sports ambassador-at-large should be promoting Liberian sports abroad, attracting investment and partnerships, and creating opportunities for local athletes and institutions, not advancing private business interests at other stakeholders' expense.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It urged lawmakers to take the money away from PSA and increase the line to at least US$1.5 million, directed to the National League, grassroots football or the Liberia Football Association for distribution to football development programs nationwide.

The association said a better-funded league would strengthen local clubs, sharpen competition and give young players a path to the national teams and professional careers abroad. It said grassroots funding would bring the game to more young people in underserved communities.

SWAL also pointed to federations for kickball, basketball and athletics, which it said continue to face serious financial problems. It warned that sending a large sum of public money to a single private club while other sports organizations go without could undermine athletes, clubs and grassroots promoters.

The association said public spending on sports should be guided by national priorities, transparency and accountability, and should benefit the greatest number of Liberians. It called on lawmakers to scrutinize the allocation during the budget hearings.

Related coverage