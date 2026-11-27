MONROVIA — Walter McCarthy will lead the drive to raise money and support for the Lone Star's AFCON qualifying campaign. He replaces Unity Party Chairman J. Luther Tarpeh, who quit the post saying radio commentators had attacked him and his family, including his late mother.

The Liberia Football Association named McCarthy chairman of the Lone Star Mobilization Committee after the team's 2-0 win over Cape Verde on Nov. 17, a result that has renewed public enthusiasm for the national team.

Tarpeh announced his immediate resignation in a letter to LFA President Mustapha Raji, citing persistent personal attacks and public criticism.

"There is no human being who will not respond to these unprovoked attacks," Tarpeh wrote.

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McCarthy said the team faces a difficult road.

"Thanks for the preferment to chair the Mobilization Committee. We are in a challenging zone to qualify. We need to sit with Lonestar and the Liberia Football Association (LFA) and come up with a plan," he said.

He said he would assess the team's problems and the resources needed to support its qualification bid, and that the effort would not be tied to any party or faith.

"My job cuts across political and religious lines. I will do an assessment to see what the problems and challenges are," McCarthy said.

He held his first meeting with LFA and Ministry of Youth and Sports officials at the office of Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah. Also attending were Deputy Minister for Sports G. Andy Quamie, Assistant Minister for Sports Murvee Gray, LFA Vice President T. Sekou Konneh, LFA Secretary General Emmet Crayton and committee Vice Chairperson Casandra Hampton. The talks focused on planning, coordination with stakeholders and raising resources for the campaign.

"I call on every Liberian to support the Lonestar," McCarthy said.

The LFA urged businesses, development partners, football stakeholders and fans to join the mobilization effort.

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