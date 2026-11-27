It is not every day that a young player rises from the junior national team to the senior side in less than a year, let alone earns a place in a squad representing his country at a continental championship.

For 20-year-old volleyball talent Thierry Munyinya Mugisha, however, what once seemed like a distant dream has become reality.

Perhaps the most memorable moment was sharing the court with childhood idol Yves Mutabazi, whom he once watched on television, during the 2026 Africa Men's Nations Volleyball Championship in Egypt.

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"A few years back, I used to see Mutabazi on screen. He became an inspiration to many young volleyball players during his prime, especially when he served three consecutive points against Uganda. I never imagined playing against him or alongside him, but now look. Nothing is impossible in sport," Munyinya told Weekend Sport.

Today, the outside hitter is among the starters for Kirehe VC in the 2026/27 season, following a rapid rise through Rwanda's volleyball ranks.

But his journey began almost by accident.

From football to volleyball

Born seventh in a family of nine children in Bugesera District, Munyinya grew up in a household where sport was mainly recreational. Football was his first love, while volleyball was simply a pastime.

That changed after completing his Ordinary Level studies at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB). He moved to Rusumo High School to pursue Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology (MCB), where coach Christophe Serugo introduced him to new opportunities in volleyball.

"I never saw myself playing volleyball. Even at GSOB, although volleyball was played, I was not interested in pursuing it. Moving to Rusumo High School to continue my studies gave me a new opportunity that I had not expected. Coach Christophe Serugo played a big role in that," he recalled.

Despite showing potential, Munyinya only joined his school team in his final year of secondary education. What started as a casual activity would soon become a career ambition.

The turning point

His breakthrough came in 2025 when he earned a call-up to Rwanda's Under-20 national team under coach Dominique Ntawangundi, who was preparing for the U20 African Nations Volleyball Championship.

Before joining the national team camp, however, he received another opportunity. Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis recruited him to strengthen its squad for the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) Games.

With both opportunities coming at once, Munyinya faced a difficult choice. Fortunately, Ntawangundi allowed him to compete at FEASSA before returning to the national team camp.

"It was two opportunities that came at the same time, and both were going to have an impact on my sporting journey. Fortunately, the national team coach gave me the chance to play at FEASSA and then return to the national team," he said.

"After competing in both tournaments, something changed in me. I started seeing volleyball differently and began thinking that it could become my future career. Before that, I only considered it a leisure activity."

His participation in the 2025 U20 African Championship in Cairo further strengthened his ambition, exposing him to some of Africa's best emerging talents.

From junior prospect to senior international

After returning from Cairo, Munyinya joined Kirehe VC ahead of the 2025/26 season following an invitation from Serugo.

Although the club's campaign did not go as expected, his individual progress attracted attention, with several clubs, including Police VC, reportedly showing interest in signing him.

His biggest breakthrough came when he was named in the provisional senior national team squad under newly appointed French coach Frédéric Guérin.

Competing for the outside hitter position against established players, including his childhood idol, was intimidating.

"I was not confident on the first day I reported to the camp because of the competition for the outside hitter position. There were players like Mutabazi, whom I had always considered a role model, among others," he said.

"However, as the days went by, I gained confidence and eventually made the final squad."

Sharing the court with his idol

At the 2026 Africa Men's Nations Volleyball Championship in Egypt, Munyinya got his chance to compete at the highest level of African volleyball.

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Rwanda finished sixth, but the tournament offered the youngster valuable experience and an opportunity to share responsibilities with established outside hitters Mutabazi, Eric Kwizera and Samuel Niyoshima.

Despite limited playing time, he contributed eight points, including five from attacks.

For a player who once admired Mutabazi from his television screen, sharing the court with him was a milestone that underlined just how far he had come.

A dream still unfolding

Now focused on establishing himself among Rwanda's leading volleyball players, Munyinya hopes to build a successful career and compete at the highest level.

The player who once inspired him from afar has become a teammate and a benchmark for his ambitions.

From a schoolboy who considered volleyball a hobby to a senior international in less than a year, Munyinya's rise is a reminder of how quickly talent and opportunity can change a sporting career.

At 20, his journey is only beginning.