Nairobi — President William Ruto has signed six National Assembly Bills into law, introducing changes to public service pensions, workplace facilities for breastfeeding mothers, environmental regulation and the handling of sexual offence cases.

The Bills were signed at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, in the presence of Members of Parliament and senior government officials.

One of the new laws, the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2024, requires employers to provide private and properly equipped lactation facilities, reasonable breastfeeding breaks and flexible working arrangements.

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It also prohibits discrimination against women on grounds of pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding. Qualifying public and private buildings will also be required to provide baby-changing facilities.

Ruto also signed the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bills, 2023 and 2025, which seek to improve protection for survivors of sexual violence and access to justice.

The 2023 amendment provides for public awareness campaigns and safeguards the right to education of survivors, including girls affected by teenage pregnancies.

The 2025 amendment prohibits the withdrawal of sexual offence cases solely on the basis of out-of-court settlements. It also criminalises intimidation and coercion of victims to withdraw complaints and requires cases to be heard continuously and concluded within six months of the plea.

In the public service sector, the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Bill, 2025, converts the existing scheme into the Public Service Superannuation Fund.

The law extends membership to public servants on fixed-term contracts, allowing them to transfer accrued gratuity into retirement savings accounts. It also provides for additional benefits, including post-retirement medical and mortgage facilities.

The Environmental Professionals Institute of Kenya Bill, 2024, establishes a statutory body to register, license and regulate environmental professionals. The institute will also oversee professional standards and continuous development.

The sixth law, the East African Development Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduces additional controls on public funds allocated to the regional financial institution. It requires National Assembly approval and authorisation by the Controller of Budget before disbursement, with payments also required to be provided for through an Appropriation Act.

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Speaking during the signing ceremony, Ruto said the Bills addressed important social and institutional issues and commended MPs for their role in passing the legislation.