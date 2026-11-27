The experienced maritime state will in all likelihood miss the diplomatic opportunity to secure voting rights at the opening of the world's first High Seas Treaty conference in New York in January.

In June 2025, South Africa's signing of the High Seas Treaty was hailed as a show of the country's leadership in international ocean governance.

Calling on governments around the world to move swiftly towards ratification, Environment Minister Dion George signed the historic pact that month during the UN Oceans Conference - hosted by Costa Rica and France in Nice. George was fired as environment minister months later at the UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil.

More than 100 countries had already ratified the treaty, formally known as the "Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction" (BBNJ) pact, by 26 November 2026.

This pact is the first global project that aims to protect marine diversity across two-thirds of the ocean lying outside any country's jurisdiction - the vast commons whose biological riches it would conserve and, in theory, share more equitably.

With the 12 December deadline looming for states seeking voting rights from the opening of COP1 in New York on 11 January, South Africa has yet to complete its own ratification. If it does not, it can still ratify at another time. But it may otherwise watch as an observer while 110-plus other parties decide what the foundational rules look like....