The treason trial of Venancio Mondlane is claiming to ask who is responsible for the violence in the post-election demonstrations. The answer from ordinary people filmed in demonstrations and interviews is in the banned OMR film “Isn’t this our country?” (Nao e nosso pais este aqui?) The 45 minute film is particularly good in recording both the power people felt in the demonstrations, their disempowerment facing the damage done to their lives by mining, and the powerlessness faced by young people with no jobs and no future.

The powerlessness was stressed by the 9 October 2024 general elections, with widespread fraud. (I was in Maputo reporting that election for CIP, and the fraud was so great no one knows who actually won.) Ten days later, on 19 October, Elvino Dias, the official lawyer for opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, was gunned down in Maputo. On 21 October Mondlane held a press conference at the site of the murder, calling for protests, and he and the journalists were teargassed by the police. That propelled the demonstrations, but in protests from 21 to 25 October police killed 24 people. That created a wave of anger, and demonstrations took on a different tone. The film shows that the response was attacks on symbols of party and state power – burning Frelimo offices and police stations.

The film makes clear how the subsequent demonstrations and actions were decided locally in cities and towns across the country. It also makes clear the anger of ordinary people at what they see being done to them, and about their lack of power to respond.

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The film does not hide the reality, and shows at least two people actually being killed by police, including journalist Mano Shottas shot livestreaming a protest on Facebook in Ressano Garcia.

Showing of the film in Mozambique is blocked by a state agency saying it was filmed without a licence, when the law specifically applies only to commercial filming and not research institutes like OMR (Rural Observatory). But it is obvious why Frelimo is anxious that it not be shown during the treason trial – it tells a very different story from the one being told in the courtroom. It gives Mozambicans a voice in their own country. (I am out of Mozambique and was allowed to see this excellent film. There is a subtitled version.)

For Portuguese readers, the two OMR people responsible for the film, Joao Feijo and Rita Chiure, have also written two important research papers going into these issues more deeply, Observador Rural 172 and 169 https://omrmz.org/observador-rural/

Mozambique Times (Independent newsletter with journalist in the courtroom) https://bit.ly/Moz-trial-MozTimes;Mozambique Insights has commentary in English www.mozambiqueinsights.com