Agama FC have been relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League despite beating Highlanders 2-1 in their final match of the season on Wednesday.

The Mhondoro-based side secured maximum points against Bosso, but the victory was not enough to preserve its top-flight status.

Agama's fate was sealed by ZPC Kariba, who secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Herentals FC at Heart Stadium to move clear of the relegation zone.

For ZPC Kariba, the victory marked a crucial escape from relegation, having needed only a draw to secure their top-flight status.

Agama FC finished the season on 34 points, two behind ZPC Kariba, who ended the campaign on 36.

"We came here with one goal, to survive relegation, and we did that.

"The players did well and this was a good result for us," said ZPC Kariba coach Expense Chitukutuku.

ZPC Kariba have been part of the Premier Soccer League since 2014, and Wednesday's result handed them another lifeline as they look ahead to next season.