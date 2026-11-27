The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has approved the delisting of struggling retail giant OK Zimbabwe Limited as it continues corporate rescue proceedings.

The delisting took effect on November 20, 2026.

In a regulatory notice signed by ZSE Group Chief Executive Officer Justin Bgoni, the exchange confirmed that shareholders approved the voluntary delisting at an extraordinary general meeting held on November 6, 2026, and that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) subsequently approved it.

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"The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited ('ZSE') hereby notifies the investing public of the voluntary termination of the listing of OK Zimbabwe Limited ('OKZ') with effect from 20 November 2026," the exchange said.

Trading in OK Zimbabwe shares had been suspended since February 26, 2026, following mounting liquidity challenges that forced the retailer into corporate rescue.

The company's restructuring plans were outlined in a circular circulated to shareholders on October 15, 2026.

In accordance with Section 15(d) of the ZSE Listings Requirements, the termination of its listing means OK Zimbabwe shares are no longer available for trading on the exchange.

However, the ZSE clarified that the delisting does not affect shareholders' existing ownership in the company.

"The termination of the listing does not cancel OKZ shares," the statement noted. "Holders remain shareholders of OKZ and should direct any queries about their shareholding to OKZ, its transfer secretaries or the Corporate Rescue Practitioner."

OK Zimbabwe has been battling severe financial and operational difficulties, with revenue declining by more than 52 percent to approximately US$245 million in the financial year ended March 2025.

The retailer recorded a net loss of about US$25 million during the period, while its total debt had risen to approximately US$37.4 million by February 2026, including around US$24 million owed to suppliers.

Growing payment arrears prompted suppliers to withdraw credit facilities and suspend deliveries, resulting in widespread stock shortages across the retailer's outlets and a decline in customer traffic.

A US$20 million rights issue launched in mid-2025 failed to restore normal supplier credit arrangements or ease the company's cash-flow challenges.

In response to its worsening financial position, OK Zimbabwe embarked on a cost-cutting exercise that included shutting down loss-making branches, reducing its store network and closing its First Street outlet in Harare.

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The retailer also suspended the payment of employees' salaries and wages in May 2026.