Abagona Legacy Holdings, a Ghanaian business group, is set to expand its presence in the petroleum and energy sector with the launch of Lattice Energy Limited next month.

The launch, scheduled for December 10, 2026, follows the group's acquisition of a Bulk Import, Distribution and Export (BIDEC) licence from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

To be held under the theme, "From Import to Pump," the event will mark a significant milestone in the group's business development, following investments in petroleum transportation and downstream marketing.

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The Group Chief Executive of Abagona Legacy Holdings, Mr David Azupio, said the establishment of Lattice Energy formed part of the group's ambition to build a strong indigenous energy business and contribute to the development of Ghana's petroleum sector.

"We believe in creating businesses that complement one another, deliver value to customers and create opportunities for long-term growth," he said.

Mr Azupio said the company intended to establish strategic relationships with stakeholders across the petroleum value chain to strengthen its operations and expand its industry presence.

He said its operational focus would be on dependable product supply, commercial efficiency, strategic partnerships and building long-term customer relationships.

According to him, Lattice Energy, as a member of Abagona Legacy Holdings, would leverage the group's existing logistics and downstream distribution capabilities to facilitate the movement of petroleum products and improve supply coordination.

He said the company also intended to extend its operations beyond Ghana by leveraging its export mandate to explore regional supply opportunities and develop cross-border commercial relationships within the West African petroleum market.

"While Ghana remains the company's immediate market priority, Lattice Energy also recognises the opportunities within the wider West African petroleum market.

"Its export mandate provides a platform to explore regional supply opportunities, develop cross-border commercial relationships and participate in the movement of petroleum products," Mr Azupio said.

He added that the company would progressively develop the partnerships and operational capabilities needed to pursue regional opportunities while establishing a strong foundation in the Ghanaian market.

The official launch is expected to bring together industry stakeholders, business partners, customers, regulators and other invited guests.

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The event will also provide an opportunity for the company to unveil its corporate identity, outline its business direction and communicate its long-term ambitions.

It is further expected to highlight Lattice Energy's position in the petroleum industry and its role in advancing the broader business vision of Abagona Legacy Holdings.