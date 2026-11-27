Ghana cannot continue to treat the nutrition needs of women and children as an area of development that depends largely on the goodwill of foreign donors. The health and future of the country's population are too important to be left to the uncertainties of external funding.

A call by Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) for the government to commit sustainable domestic resources to essential nutrition commodities is, therefore, timely and deserves serious attention.

In a press statement issued on November 12, 2026, WOMEC warned that continued reliance on donor support for essential nutrition interventions puts the health and well-being of millions of women and children at risk. The organisation's position paper, Financing Nutrition Commodities in Ghana, highlights significant funding gaps and proposes measures to make the financing of these interventions more sustainable.

The figures presented in the paper should concern every Ghanaian.

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Approximately 61,600 children experience severe acute malnutrition annually, yet only 15 per cent receive treatment.

This means that thousands of vulnerable children are missing out on potentially life-saving care.

Behind these figures are children whose physical growth, development and chances of leading healthy lives are being compromised.

One of the essential interventions for treating severe acute malnutrition is Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF). Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS), on the other hand, help improve maternal nutrition and support healthy pregnancies.

These are not luxuries or optional health products. They are essential interventions that can protect mothers, save children and reduce the long-term consequences of malnutrition.

It is particularly worrying that the supply of MMS in Ghana remains entirely dependent on external support, despite government assistance for other aspects of nutrition service delivery, including training, infrastructure and data systems.

Donor support has undoubtedly contributed to health interventions in the country.

However, it should complement national efforts rather than become the foundation upon which essential services depend. Changes in donor priorities, funding cuts or delays should not determine whether a pregnant woman receives the supplements she needs or a malnourished child gets treatment.

The government must recognise that investing in nutrition is not simply another item of health expenditure. It is an investment in human capital, productivity and national development.

A poorly nourished child is more likely to experience challenges with physical growth, cognitive development and educational attainment.

The consequences extend beyond individual families to the country's economy and future workforce.

The good news is that Ghana already has health financing structures that can be used to address some of these challenges. WOMEC has pointed to the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Levy as an opportunity to strengthen funding for essential health interventions, including maternal and child nutrition. The government must seize this opportunity.

The Ghanaian Times also supports WOMEC's proposal for the Ministry of Health and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to accelerate processes towards including RUTF and MMS in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) benefits package.

There must also be clarity on the extent to which these commodities are covered under the Free Primary Healthcare policy.

It would be unfortunate for a policy intended to improve access to healthcare to leave important nutrition interventions inadequately funded or accessible.

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However, funding alone will not solve the problem. The country needs a clear financing plan, reliable budget allocations and effective monitoring to ensure that money released for nutrition actually reaches the intended programmes.

The weaknesses identified by WOMEC in the availability and transparency of information on budget allocations, fund releases and actual expenditure must be addressed.

Parliament, particularly its relevant committees, must exercise stronger oversight to ensure that commitments translate into results.

A nation that fails to nourish its children risks compromising its own future.

Ghana must not allow a lack of funding to rob its children of the opportunity to grow, learn and live healthy lives.