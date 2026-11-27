The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has urged financial institutions, fintech companies and other players in the financial sector to leverage the growing adoption of digital financial services to develop innovative solutions that will bridge the credit gap facing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The Special Aide to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana on Financial Stability, Dr Settor Kwabla Amediku, said alternative data generated through mobile money transactions, utility payments and other everyday business activities could help lenders assess the creditworthiness of businesses that lacked conventional credit histories.

He stressed that such solutions must promote financial inclusion and improve access to digital financial services, particularly for underserved and marginalised groups.

Dr Amediku made the remarks on behalf of the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, in Accra yesterday at the opening of the two-day Ghana Credit Data Providers Conference.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It was on the theme: "Enhancing MSME Access to Finance through Alternative Data and Collaboration."

The conference was organised by the Bank of Ghana in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Speaking on the theme, "Leveraging Alternative Data for Inclusive and Responsible Credit Reporting," Dr Amediku, using the example of a market trader at Makola, indicated that many small business owners conducted viable economic activities and fulfilled their financial obligations but remained excluded from formal credit because their transactions were not adequately captured by the existing credit reporting system.

"Her economic activities are real. Her transactions are recorded and her potential is considerable. Yet, when she approaches a formal lender for working capital, she may be told that she has insufficient credit history," he stated.

Dr Amediku further indicated that the situation presented an opportunity for financial institutions and technology companies to use alternative data to develop products that reflected the actual financial activities of small businesses.

According to him, MSMEs accounted for 78.3 per cent of the working population, based on 2024 Ghana Statistical Service figures, making their access to affordable finance critical to job creation and economic growth. Read More.