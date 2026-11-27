The British Council has urged school authorities in Ghana to strengthen child protection systems to guard pupils against emerging digital threats as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in education increases.

It said schools must go beyond having safeguarding policies to ensure that teachers, administrators and other members of their communities understood their responsibilities and could identify, report and respond promptly to child protection concerns.

The Country Director of the British Council, Ghana, Mr Nii Doodo Dodoo, made the call at the British Council Partner Schools Principals' Forum in Accra yesterday.

He said safeguarding was fundamental to quality education and must remain a priority as schools increasingly adopted technology and AI in teaching and learning.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Safeguarding is fundamental to quality education. As schools increasingly integrate technology and artificial intelligence into teaching and learning, protecting children must remain central to these developments," he said.

Mr Dodoo said emerging threats, including online grooming, coercion, impersonation and AI-generated sexual imagery, posed additional challenges to the safety of learners and required effective systems to address them.

The forum brought together school leaders and education stakeholders to discuss responsible AI adoption and measures to create safe and inclusive learning environments.

Speaking on the Council's Global Safeguarding Toolkit, the Deputy Focal Point for Safeguarding and Exams Marketing Manager for West Africa, Mr Samuel Chibuike, said the resource drew on more than 15 years of safeguarding experience across over 100 countries, with support from UNICEF Spain.

He said the Toolkit was developed to address the gap between schools having child protection policies and ensuring their effective implementation.

Mr Chibuike identified the under-reporting of safeguarding concerns as a major challenge, explaining that stigma, intimidation, power imbalances and uncertainty about reporting channels often prevented children from speaking out.

He said some school staff also lacked clarity on what constituted a safeguarding concern, how to respond to it and when to refer cases to the appropriate authorities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q