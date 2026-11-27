The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi Esq., has called for a fundamental shift in Africa's relationship with international investors to ensure that the continent's vast mineral resources translate into industrial development, employment and shared prosperity.

He said Africa could no longer depend on the extraction and export of raw minerals while higher-value economic activities, including processing and manufacturing, remained concentrated outside the continent.

Speaking at the Ambition Africa forum in Paris, France, yesterday, Mr Gyamfi proposed a new investment framework dubbed "Fair Return for Fair Value", which seeks to balance the legitimate expectations of investors with Africa's development aspirations.

"Fair returns for investors and fair value for Africa," he explained.

He expressed concern that despite Africa's enormous natural resource endowment, the continent continued to struggle to create sufficient employment opportunities for its growing youthful population.

Mr Gyamfi noted that Africa had more than 400 million young people between the ages of 15 and 35, with an estimated 10 to 12 million entering the labour market annually against approximately three million formal jobs created.

"Here lies Africa's tragic paradox: a continent, extraordinarily rich beneath the ground, still struggling to create prosperity for the young people who walk upon it," he stated.