A Health Economist and Medical Practitioner based in the United States of America, Dr Nicholas Addae Mensah, has called for sustainable financing and the decentralisation of specialised healthcare facilities to ensure that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), popularly known as MahamaCares, delivers equitable healthcare to patients across the country.

He said although the Fund had provided significant relief to patients suffering from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), its long-term sustainability would depend on reliable funding, effective management and improved access to specialised healthcare.

Dr Mensah, who is also a Health Policy Analyst at the International Perspective for Policy and Governance (IPPG), said the increasing burden of NCDs and the high cost of specialised treatment made it necessary for the government to develop a comprehensive strategy to sustain the programme.

Speaking exclusively to The Ghanaian Times via telephone from his base in the United States on the first year of implementation of the programme, he described the Fund as an important addition to Ghana's healthcare financing system and urged Ghanaians to support its continued implementation.

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He said the pilot phase of the programme had supported 50 patients aged between six months and 85 years across 11 hospitals, while more than 150 patients had been onboarded at the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Fund, he said, had also replaced the Centre's cardiac catheterisation laboratory, which became operational in July 2026 and had since facilitated more than 60 complex, life-saving procedures.