GCB Bank PLC has been ranked fourth among Ghana's top 100 companies at the 2026 Ghana Club 100 Awards, emerging as the highest-ranked bank in the country.

The achievement places the Bank among the top five companies across all industries, reinforcing its position as Ghana's leading bank and highlighting its sustained performance in the country's financial sector.

The Ghana Club 100 ranking recognises outstanding businesses in the country and celebrates companies that demonstrate strong performance and contribute to Ghana's economic development.

GCB Bank's position in this year's rankings reflects the strength of its business, resilience and continued focus on delivering value to customers, shareholders and stakeholders.

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As a leading financial institution, GCB Bank continues to play a significant role in Ghana's economy, providing banking services to individuals, businesses, corporate institutions and public sector organisations.

Through its extensive branch network and growing digital banking platforms, the Bank supports financial inclusion, facilitates commerce and provides access to financial services for customers across the country.

The Bank has continued to invest in digital solutions, customer experience and service delivery to make banking more accessible, convenient and efficient.

These efforts form part of its broader strategy to strengthen its market position, improve operational efficiency and respond to the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly competitive financial services landscape.

GCB Bank's recognition at the Ghana Club 100 Awards further reinforces its standing in the banking industry and reflects the confidence customers and businesses continue to place in the institution. Read More

BY TIMES REPORTER

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