The government has recommended a reduction of GH¢669.6 million in Parliament's proposed 2027 budget estimate, a move the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, says could affect the effective functioning of the House and the Parliamentary Service.

Parliament and the Parliamentary Service had requested GH¢2.95 billion for their operations in the 2027 fiscal year. However, the government has recommended GH¢2.28 billion, citing limited fiscal space.

Mr Bagbin announced the reduction when he delivered his formal communication to the House yesterday.

He said a letter from the Presidency, dated November 19, 2026, indicated that Parliament had requested GH¢2,953,139,666, while the President had recommended an allocation of GH¢2,283,561,480. Read More