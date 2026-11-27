ESI Mansa (not her real name) woke up that Thursday morning to find tiny, itchy rashes on her arm. The previous evening, a power outage had left her and others struggling with the heat.

She immediately blamed the uncomfortable conditions, assuming the rashes were caused by heat.

Her mother, siblings and friends shared that assumption, reassuring her that the irritation would disappear after a few days.

But the rashes refused to go away.

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After more than a week, they had spread from her arm to her face, thighs, fingers, legs and feet. The itchiness became increasingly uncomfortable, leaving her worried about what was happening to her skin.

Concerned, Mansa sought medical help. Her doctor initially suspected scabies and recommended a cream while monitoring the condition. When the itchiness persisted and the rashes continued to spread, he confirmed the diagnosis and recommended permethrin cream and ivermectin tablets.

What Mansa and those around her had dismissed as ordinary heat rashes was scabies, locally known in Ghana as 'dwiibaadwiibaa'.

What exactly is scabies?

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a publication dated May 31, 2023, describes scabies as a parasitic skin infestation caused by the microscopic mite Sarcoptes scabiei.

The female mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin and lays eggs, triggering an allergic reaction that causes intense itching and a rash.

The mites cannot be seen with the naked eye, and anyone can become infected, regardless of gender, race or socioeconomic status.

Scabies spreads mainly through prolonged skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. Transmission through shared clothing, towels and bedding is also possible, although less common in ordinary cases.

The condition has two main forms: ordinary and crusted scabies, also known as Norwegian scabies. Crusted scabies is a severe form that particularly affects people with weakened immune systems, older people and those who are frail. It involves large numbers of mites and spreads very easily.

Although treatable, scabies can lead to skin sores and secondary bacterial infections. The WHO warns that severe complications can include septicaemia (a bloodstream infection), kidney problems and heart disease.

The myths that can delay treatment

In some communities, persistent itching and unexplained skin rashes may be viewed through the lens of traditional or spiritual beliefs rather than as medical conditions. Some people associate scabies with curses, witchcraft or heredity, while others blame contaminated drinking water or poor hygiene. Such misconceptions can create stigma and delay medical care.

A study titled "Beliefs, attitudes and practices towards scabies in central Ghana", published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases on February 22, 2023, documented some of these beliefs in parts of the Ashanti Region.

Among participants who had experienced scabies, 10.5 per cent believed curses could cause the condition, while 11.9 per cent associated it with witchcraft. Among community participants, 16.4 per cent linked it to heredity and 20.9 per cent to drinking water.

The study, involving 128 participants, also found that people who had experienced scabies took a median of 21 days after developing symptoms to seek care at a health facility. The researchers identified beliefs about witchcraft and curses, as well as the perception that the condition was not serious, as factors contributing to delays.

Scabies is neither a curse nor an inherited family trait. It is a parasitic infestation that requires appropriate medical attention.

How widespread is the problem?

The WHO estimates that more than 200 million people are affected by scabies at any given time, with more than 400 million cases occurring cumulatively each year. It occurs worldwide but is particularly common in resource-poor tropical settings, with children and older people among those at greater risk.

A 2026 systematic review published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases by Zunaid Ahmed and colleagues estimated that 5.7 per cent of children in Africa were affected. The review analysed 35 studies involving 45,425 participants and found a higher prevalence of 9.4 per cent in studies specifically focused on scabies.

In Ghana, a study published in BMC Public Health on August 14, 2025, found that 9.4 per cent of 164 people examined in five communities in the Wenchi and Tain districts of the Bono Region had confirmed scabies infections.

Conducted between June and August 2021, the study recorded the highest prevalence in Abekwai 3, at 13.5 per cent. It also identified gaps in public awareness: only 29.3 per cent of participants demonstrated good knowledge of the disease, while 32.9 per cent recorded good attitudes and practices towards its prevention and control.

The researchers called for stronger public education and behavioural change campaigns to improve awareness and control.

Recognising the symptoms

According to the WHO, symptoms usually take four to six weeks to appear after a first infestation, although people who have had scabies before may develop them sooner.

The most common symptom is intense itching, often worse at night. Other signs include small bumps and thin, raised lines or burrows on the skin, particularly between the fingers, around the wrists, arms, legs and waist. Rashes may also appear around the breasts and genital area in adults.

Infants and young children may develop rashes on their palms, soles, ankles and scalp.

In people with weakened immune systems, crusted scabies can cause thick, dry and scaly patches of skin containing large numbers of mites. The itching may be less pronounced, but the condition is highly contagious and requires urgent medical attention.

Recognising and treating scabies

Dr Evans Amevi, a general physician at the Salvation Army Hospital at Maamobi in the Greater Accra Region, who treated Mansa, said scabies was common but treatable and should not be dismissed as an ordinary skin rash. He stressed the importance of addressing possible exposure among people who live together or have close physical contact.

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Treating only the person showing symptoms may leave other infected household members untreated, increasing the risk of reinfestation. Close household contacts and people who share a bed with an infected person should seek medical advice and, where recommended, receive treatment at the same time.

In Mansa's case, Dr Amevi emphasised this point, advising: "Make sure your mum or anyone you share a bedding with also takes [the treatment]."

Treatment may involve prescribed medication such as topical permethrin, while oral ivermectin may be considered in certain cases. The appropriate medication and dosage should be determined by a health professional. Dr Amevi also advised washing and thoroughly drying clothing, towels and bedding used by the infected person, and sealing away items that cannot be washed, in line with medical guidance.

A rash is not always just a rash

For Mansa, what began as a few itchy spots after a hot night became an infestation that spread across several parts of her body. Her experience is a reminder that not every rash is caused by heat and that persistent itching should not be dismissed simply because it initially appears harmless.

Scabies is neither a curse nor a sign of poor hygiene. It is a treatable condition, but misconceptions and delayed treatment can allow it to spread through households and communities.

The next time an unexplained itch refuses to go away, do not simply blame the heat. Pay attention, seek medical help and remember that what looks like an ordinary rash could be 'dwiibaadwiibaa'.