The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has called for stronger enforcement of laws protecting women and girls.

She said, "Legislation must translate into measurable improvements in their safety, access to justice and opportunities."

Dr Lartey made the call in Accra on Tuesday at a national stakeholders' workshop to review the outcomes of the 70th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) and prepare Ghana's participation in the 71st session (CSW71) in March 2027.

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The workshop, held under the theme: "From Commitment to Action: Translating the CSW70 Outcomes and Accelerating Ghana's Progress towards CSW71," brought stakeholders together to assess progress and identify practical measures to address persistent gaps.

She noted that despite the progress made in establishing legal and institutional frameworks to address gender-based violence and discrimination, weaknesses in implementation continued to undermine efforts to protect vulnerable groups.

"As we reflect on these interventions, I encourage this workshop to go beyond identifying what has been achieved, to examine what remains outstanding, where implementation is weak and what practical measures are required to improve outcomes," she explained.

The minister cited the Domestic Violence Act, Human Trafficking Act, Children's Act, Affirmative Action Act and Social Protection Act as important foundations for advancing the rights and welfare of women and girls.

She indicated that particular attention must be given to women and girls with disabilities, those in rural communities, older women, young women and survivors of violence, whose circumstances often created additional barriers to accessing justice and social protection.

The Director of the Gender Equity Committee Secretariat of the Ministry, Mrs Vera Karikari Baidoo, identified financial constraints, limited knowledge of the law and family pressure as some of the major obstacles preventing survivors of abuse from seeking justice.

She said some families discouraged victims from reporting abuse for fear of bringing shame upon the household, preferring to resolve such matters privately.

"Instead of reporting for the law to take its course, let's settle it in the house," she quoted some families as telling survivors.