The Kadjebi District Assembly is intensifying efforts at improving sanitation in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited under the Sanitation Improvement Package Contract (SIP).

The Assembly has taken delivery of 20-litre bins to be distributed to basic schools, while five refuse containers would be distributed to communities for effective waste management.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Kadjebi in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region on Monday, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr Sam Suraj Issaka, said the Assembly had prioritised sanitation and had extended environmental health and sanitation education to basic schools in the area to enable pupils to cultivate the habit of keeping their environment clean at all times.

Dr Issaka explained that the Assembly, through the District Environmental Health Unit (DEHU), embarked on regular education campaigns on the need for residents in the area to keep their communities clean to complement the efforts of the Assembly.

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The DCE, therefore, cautioned the people against the misuse of the refuse containers, which would not serve the intended purpose, and called on them to support the Assembly to facilitate growth.

According to Dr Issaka, Zoomlion would dispose of refuse in schools and communities when the refuse bins and containers were full, and urged school management and community leaders to cooperate with the Assembly and Zoomlion to improve sanitation in the district.

· Dr Issaka (middle) with pupils, teachers and Zoomlion staff during the presentation

The Kadjebi District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO), Mr Elorm Kpotosu, said sanitation and environmental protection should be regarded as a collective responsibility of all, which should not be left in the hands of the government alone.

Mr Kpotosu said his outfit had regularly engaged in school health education programmes, where pupils were educated to appreciate basic hygienic practices to ensure that they kept their surroundings clean and maintained the habit when they became adults.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to introduce sanitation and environmental protection into the curriculum for basic schools to adequately prepare future leaders to uphold practices that would keep the environment clean and promote productivity.

Samuel AGBEWODE, KADJEBI