A graduating broadcast journalism student of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Muhammad Ikleel Safiyya, has received a cash prize and a Samsung Galaxy Tab 11 from YFM after emerging as the university's Best Graduating Student in Broadcast Journalism with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.77.

The award was presented at UniMAC's 1st Session of its 5th Congregation on Saturday, as part of YFM's sponsorship of the Best Graduating Student in Broadcast Journalism category.

The presentation fulfilled a commitment made by the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance (GMA), the parent company of YFM, Mr Ernest Boateng, during a courtesy call on the university's Vice-Chancellor earlier this year.

During the visit, Mr Boateng pledged YFM's support for the award category and expressed the company's interest in establishing a broader strategic partnership with UniMAC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The proposed areas of collaboration include knowledge sharing, joint events and strategic initiatives, internship opportunities and pathways for graduate employment.

Commenting on the presentation, the Director of Broadcasting at Global Media Alliance Broadcast, Dr Timothy Karikari, said the award demonstrated the company's commitment to supporting academic excellence and strengthening ties between industry and academia.

"We are pleased to have honoured our commitment and to see this partnership translate into tangible support for academic excellence. At YFM and Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Group, we value our relationship with UniMAC and believe there is significant potential for both institutions to achieve through closer collaboration.

"We look forward to many more initiatives in knowledge sharing, industry exposure and opportunities for young graduates," he stated.