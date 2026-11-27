THE St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Society of the St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church at Nii Boiman in Accra has been inaugurated, with a call on members to uphold the values of love, compassion, unity and service to humanity.

The inauguration ceremony, which also featured the swearing-in of nine executives to steer the affairs of the Society, was performed by the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Egblewogbe.

The newly inaugurated society has a membership of 38, comprising Catholic women and a male member, who are expected to promote the teachings and virtues of their patron saint through charitable activities and service to the Church and society.

In her inaugural and thanksgiving address, the President of the Society, Opanin Agnes Osei Mensah, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve and called on members to work together to build a strong and united organisation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

She said the Society should not merely be a gathering of women but a family founded on love, faith, unity and service to God and humanity.

She recalled that the Society was formally launched at the church in April 2025, after 37 years of existence, through the efforts of some dedicated members and the support of the Parish Priest.

Opanin Mensah urged the newly sworn-in executives to demonstrate commitment, cooperation and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities, stressing that every member's contribution and voice mattered.

The Parish Priest, Fr Egblewogbe, in an address, admonished members to demonstrate fellow feelings towards others in all their dealings, saying the spirit of compassion and concern for the welfare of others must underpin their activities.

He appealed to other parishioners to join the Society to strengthen its membership and enable the parish to become more vibrant through charitable works and other acts of service.

The Accra Archdiocesan President of the Society, Opanin Rosemary Korang, together with other Archdiocesan executives, attended the ceremony to support the inauguration of the new branch.

The executives sworn into office are Opanin Agnes Osei Mensah, President; Onua Gloria Appiah Kubi, Vice-President; Onua Florence Akuamoah, Mother; Onua Priscilla Bonsu, Secretary; and Onua Nancy Beidu, Organiser.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The others are Onua Esther Jacinta Wellu, Treasurer; Onua Patience Awusi, Chaplain; Onua Mary Serwaa, Potter; and Onua Eugene Acheampong, House Leader.