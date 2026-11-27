THE Ministry of Food and Agriculture has handed over 16 double-cabin pickup vehicles and motorcycles to regional ministers for distribution to award winners ahead of the 2026 National Farmers' Day celebration.

The pickup vehicles are to be presented to the regional best farmers, while the motorcycles will be awarded to the best agricultural extension agents in each of the 16 regions.

The ministry also presented official award certificates for the regional and district Farmers' Day celebrations across the 16 regions and 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

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· Mr Opoku (second from right) handing over the vehicles (inset) to the ministers

It said the government had allocated GH¢100,000 to each region, amounting to GH¢1.6 million, to support their respective celebrations.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, stated that recognising outstanding farmers and agricultural extension officers was important due to their critical contribution to national development.

He said the government remained committed to strengthening the country's food systems and supporting the agricultural sector to drive economic growth.

Mr Opoku disclosed that the government had committed GH¢500 million towards the construction of silos to improve food storage and minimise post-harvest losses.

The minister explained that the facilities would help protect farmers against price fluctuations during periods of increased agricultural production.

According to him, the investment would provide the infrastructure needed to manage rising food output, reduce losses and ensure farmers obtained fair returns for their produce.

The minister also indicated that although Ghana was recording increased production of major food commodities, including maize, rice, soybean, vegetables, roots and tubers, inadequate storage facilities and limited market access continued to pose challenges to farmers.

He said the government was, therefore, shifting its focus from simply increasing agricultural production to building an integrated agricultural system that connected farms to markets.