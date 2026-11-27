THE Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), as part of its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, has constructed a borehole for the Agbogba Anglican Cluster of Schools in Accra to improve access to clean water and promote sanitation and education in the community.

The project, which is expected to benefit more than 1,350 pupils, includes water access points to facilitate proper handwashing, improve sanitation in the school's washrooms and provide clean drinking water for pupils and staff.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Vice-Chairperson of the GSE Council over the weekend, Ms Audrey Naa Dei Kotey, who represented the Managing Director of the Exchange, Ms Abena Amoah, said the provision of clean water was essential to the health and well-being of pupils.

"At the Ghana Stock Exchange, we believe that water is life. Knowing that more than 1,350 pupils will now have access to clean water in their school environment is truly heart-warming," she stated.

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Ms Kotey noted that the project went beyond providing water, as it was also intended to promote good hygiene, protect children's health and create a cleaner environment conducive to effective teaching and learning.

She reaffirmed GSE's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote good health, quality education and sustainable development as part of its Corporate Social Investment agenda.

The Country Leader of The Hunger Project Ghana, Mrs Agatha Quayson, said the installations would provide pupils with practical, daily opportunities to wash their hands, maintain personal hygiene and use sanitation facilities effectively.

She mentioned that the facilities would also enable pupils to learn in a cleaner and healthier environment.

"Together, they elevate the school's WASH-friendly status, a core pillar of our WASH in Schools interventions at The Hunger Project Ghana," she underlined.

The Headmistress of Agbogba Anglican 1 Basic School, Mrs Victoria Mintan-Benyin, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Stock Exchange and its partner, The Hunger Project Ghana, for the intervention.

She said the school was grateful for the gesture, which had brought smiles to the faces of both pupils and teachers.