Across Uganda's towns and cities, football fans are gearing up for another exciting Premier League weekend.

A large section of local fans have made bold predictions ahead of the weekend's big encounters, with Guinness, the Official Beer of the Premier League, inviting supporters to gather at their nearest kafundas, enjoy a Guinness and watch the matches live.

Sunday's showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City is already generating debate among Ugandan supporters, with Jordan Muwanguzi, an Arsenal fan confident the Gunners will come out on top.

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"When you look at Man City's form, they're really struggling. Haaland has been on a dry run. He's off form, and their defence is so shaky. So really, there's nothing stopping us from beating Man City. I think I'll go for 3-0, because we really need to keep our clean sheet. That's for sure," the fan said.

The Merseyside derby is another fixture attracting plenty of attention, particularly among Liverpool supporters still celebrating their emphatic 4-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend. Mathias Okiromong, a Reds fan expects Liverpool to carry that confidence into Sunday's meeting with Everton.

"We're coming out of a weekend where we humbled Manchester United, and now we're going for the Merseyside derby. We do expect a fight from the boys, and we do expect a win. My prediction, I don't like predicting numbers, but Liverpool definitely takes the Merseyside derby," the supporter said.

For Manchester United fans, Saturday's meeting with Brentford offers an opportunity for redemption after that humiliating defeat to Liverpool. Despite the disappointment, one Ugandan supporter remains convinced the Red Devils will bounce back.

"I'm very confident this weekend Man United is going to win that game. We'll beat Brentford. With the recent restructuring, we hope for the best going forward," Samuel Ndijjo, a United fan declared.

The other fixtures also promise plenty of action, with Nottingham Forest hosting Chelsea, Leeds taking on Coventry, Aston Villa travelling to Ipswich, Brighton facing Newcastle and Crystal Palace welcoming Hull. Bournemouth visit Fulham, while Sunderland take on Tottenham.

Away from the fierce club loyalties, some Ugandan fans believe the Premier League title race is still too close to call. Grace Nambafu, a neutral follower of the competition, says the contrasting performances of the leading sides have made this season difficult to predict.

"Currently, the English Premier League is just confusing us. We have seen Manchester City trying to fight for the trophy, and despite the challenges they have faced, they still have a chance. You cannot easily rule them out because there is still a lot that can happen in this title race," she said.

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As the anticipation builds, Guinness, the Official Beer of the Premier League, is inviting football fans across Uganda to enjoy the weekend's action together at their favourite hangouts.

"We have an exciting weekend of Premier League football ahead, and we're inviting fans to visit their nearest kafunda, enjoy the different Guinness offerings at a good price and watch the matches live. Bring your friends, and come together to enjoy the football action," Denise Nazzinda, the Senior Brand Manager for Guinness at Uganda Breweries Limited said.

As the race for points and bragging rights intensifies, Ugandan fans will be watching to see which of their predictions come true, with the weekend's results likely to fuel even more debate long after the final whistle.