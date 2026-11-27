opinion

When a security incident occurs, attention often shifts to how quickly security personnel respond. However, effective protection depends just as much on the measures put in place before an incident happens, including risk assessment, personnel training, supervision and the use of technology.

For businesses in Uganda, security experts say protection should go beyond deploying guards, conducting patrols and installing physical barriers. Organisations also need to assess their operations, identify potential vulnerabilities and establish procedures that minimise exposure to security threats.

Magnum Security Company Limited is among the security firms emphasising the importance of preventive security measures, particularly through regular risk assessments, staff awareness, clearly defined access procedures and continuous supervision.

The company also places emphasis on regular refresher training for its security personnel, particularly on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by individual clients. The on-site training is intended to keep guards vigilant and familiar with the specific security requirements of the facilities they are deployed to protect, helping reduce avoidable incidents and operational risks.

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Technology has also become an important component of modern security management. Surveillance equipment, communication systems and digital monitoring platforms can strengthen oversight, although their effectiveness largely depends on the personnel and procedures supporting them.

To improve supervision and accountability, Magnum Security encourages its clients to install guard tour monitoring systems at the sites under its protection.

The system requires guards to clock in every hour, with their attendance and updates transmitted in real time to the company's control room. This enables the control room team to monitor guards' activities and identify instances where personnel fail to report at the required intervals.

According to the company's security monitoring procedures, delays in clocking in trigger the deployment of its Quick Response Force (QRF) teams to the affected sites. The teams establish why the guards have not reported through the system and address any challenges identified.

The monitoring arrangement is also designed to discourage guards from sleeping while on duty by ensuring their activities are regularly tracked.

Beyond personnel and technology, other operational considerations can significantly influence security outcomes. Workplace layout, visitor access, asset storage and emergency preparedness all contribute to the overall safety of an organisation.

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Magnum Security maintains that security should be treated as an integral part of business management rather than a function that only receives attention after an incident has occurred.

As businesses contend with evolving security challenges, the focus is increasingly shifting towards preventive approaches that combine trained personnel, effective supervision, clear operational procedures and technology-driven monitoring.

Ultimately, some of the most important security decisions are made long before a threat becomes visible.