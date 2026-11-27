Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader Alexander B. Cummings has warned President Joseph Nyuma Boakai against rushing into the proposed US$5.7 billion Master Infrastructure Development Agreement (MIDA) with Bea Mountain Mining Corporation and its parent company, MNG Gold, cautioning that the deal could mortgage Liberia's future natural resource revenues and leave generations of Liberians burdened with enormous financial obligations.

Speaking at a press conference at his party headquarters, Cummings invoked the biblical story of Esau, who surrendered his birthright for a meal, warning that Liberia must not exchange its long-term economic inheritance for immediate infrastructure promises without adequate scrutiny.

"We must not become an Esau Generation," Cummings declared, insisting that the country's natural resources belong to all Liberians, including generations yet unborn.

Cummings acknowledged that Liberia urgently needs better roads, reliable electricity, and other essential infrastructure. Poor road networks, high energy costs, and limited economic opportunities, he noted, continue to undermine the country's development.

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But he insisted that the urgency of these needs should not become an excuse for accepting an agreement whose full financial implications remain uncertain.

"Desperately needing infrastructure must never cause us to abandon prudence, transparency, or sound judgment," he emphasized.

The proposed MIDA is expected to mobilize approximately US$5.7 billion for major infrastructure projects, with repayment linked to future revenues from Liberia's natural resources. Although the arrangement has been presented as a way to accelerate development without placing immediate pressure on the national budget, Cummings questioned whether it would ultimately provide fair value to the Liberian people.

"There is no such thing as free infrastructure. Someone ultimately pays. The only question is whether Liberia will receive fair value for what future generations will be required to surrender," he said.

Cummings raised questions about the agreement's compliance with the Public Procurement and Concessions Act, the absence of competitive bidding, and the lack of independent resource valuations and engineering assessments.

He also warned that provisions allowing future government revenues--including royalties, income taxes, dividends, and other proceeds from natural resources--to be redirected toward repayment could place a considerable burden on successive administrations.

According to him, such commitments could create substantial fiscal and contingent liabilities, limiting the ability of future governments to use the country's mineral wealth for other national priorities.

He questioned whether the publicly announced US$5.7 billion represents the full extent of Liberia's potential financial exposure, arguing that additional costs, adjustments, and government obligations could increase the amount eventually recovered through deductions from future revenues.

Cummings said the government must clearly explain the total cost of the arrangement, how long Liberia's revenues would remain committed, what independent assessments support the projected infrastructure costs, and whether alternative financing options could deliver similar projects at a lower price.

For him, the concerns go beyond political disagreements. They touch on national governance, economic sustainability, sovereignty, and the responsibility of current leaders to protect the interests of generations yet unborn.

"If Liberia's future mineral wealth is pledged today, without proper valuation and oversight, future governments could find themselves receiving little benefit from resources extracted from Liberian soil," he warned.

Against this backdrop, the ANC Political Leader called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration to suspend further action on the proposed agreement until adequate safeguards are put in place.

His recommendations include independent valuation of Liberia's natural resources, independent engineering and feasibility assessments, transparent and competitive procurement, and the public release of all transaction documents.

He also called for legislative scrutiny and public hearings, comprehensive environmental and social impact assessments, independent fiscal risk and debt sustainability analyses, and the involvement of internationally credible transaction advisers.

Additionally, Cummings wants independent verification of project costs and completed works, as well as full disclosure of any contingent liabilities and future revenue commitments that could arise from the deal.

He was quick to distinguish his position from opposition to infrastructure development or private-sector investment, stressing that his concern is how the agreement is structured and whether it adequately protects the national interest.

"We are not opposed to infrastructure development. We are not opposed to investment. We are not opposed to public-private partnerships," he said, adding that his objection is to secrecy, inadequate transparency, and the possibility of committing future generations to substantial financial obligations without sufficient safeguards.

Cummings' concerns come amid growing public debate over the proposed agreement, including questions raised by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf about its potential financial implications for Liberia.

Sirleaf has advised President Boakai to seek an independent technical assessment from the African Development Bank before proceeding with the deal.

She expressed concern that the arrangement could saddle Liberia with significant repayment obligations even as Bea Mountain continues extracting gold from the country.

The former president also warned that Liberia could risk losing approximately US$175 million in annual government revenue currently generated by the mining company.

Her intervention adds to calls for an independent assessment of the agreement's financial structure, particularly the extent to which future government revenues could be committed to financing infrastructure projects.

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), through its President, Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr., has also urged the Legislature to withhold ratification of the proposed agreement until serious concerns surrounding its terms are addressed.

Reeves warned that the deal could cost Liberia billions of dollars in future public revenue, citing concerns about potentially unlimited financial exposure, weak procurement and auditing safeguards, uncertainty over project delivery, and inadequate protections for affected communities and local workers.

The LCC president is calling for full disclosure of the agreement, independent verification of project costs, binding performance guarantees, a clear limit on deductions from public revenues, and stronger protections for Liberia before lawmakers consider approving the arrangement.

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The positions taken by Sirleaf and the LCC leadership underscore the growing debate over whether the proposed financing arrangement offers Liberia a sustainable development opportunity or exposes the country to financial commitments that could outlast the current administration.

Returning to the central argument of his statement, Cummings maintained that Liberia's natural resources are a national inheritance belonging to all citizens, not the property of any government or political administration.

He said those entrusted with political leadership are temporary custodians of the country's wealth and must ensure that decisions made today deliver lasting benefits rather than leave future generations with obligations they had no part in accepting.

According to Cummings, the true measure of the proposed agreement will not be the promises made at its signing but the economic and social conditions Liberians inherit years from now.

"Will Liberians inherit roads, power, jobs, and prosperity? Or will they inherit obligations that should have been questioned before they were accepted?" he asked.

He urged the Boakai administration to pause, review, disclose, and consult before moving forward, insisting that the government has a responsibility to demonstrate that the agreement represents the best possible deal for the country.

Cummings concluded that Liberia should pursue infrastructure development, but not at the expense of accountability, value for money, and responsible management of its natural resources.

"The objective is not merely to build infrastructure. The objective is to build infrastructure the right way, at the right price, under the right conditions, and in the best interest of the Liberian people," he declared.