The Leadership of the House of Representatives is expected to deliberate Monday on a proposal to summon the Chairperson of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) and the Director General of the Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA) to explain alleged weaknesses in land governance and concerns surrounding the authenticity of historical land deeds in Johnsonville, Montserrado County.

The proposed action follows a communication from Montserrado County Representative Sumo Mulbah, who has called for legislative intervention in a controversy involving questionable historical property documents reportedly being used to support competing landownership claims in the area.

The matter is expected to be considered during Monday's meeting of the House Leadership, where legislative leaders will determine whether the two officials should be formally summoned before Plenary to explain the verification, preservation, and use of disputed land records.

At the center of the controversy are questions about the origin, authenticity, archival integrity, and legal validity of historical deeds being presented as evidence of property ownership.

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The LLA could be required to explain its land-administration procedures, deed-verification mechanisms, cadastral records, boundary-demarcation practices, and registration processes, particularly how competing ownership claims involving historical documents are handled.

Similarly, the CNDRA, which is responsible for preserving and managing Liberia's national documentary records, may be asked to explain how historical land documents are received, archived, retrieved, authenticated, and certified for official and legal purposes.

Lawmakers are particularly concerned about allegations of possible fabrication, alteration, manipulation, or fraudulent authentication of historical property records and whether existing institutional safeguards are adequate to detect and prevent such irregularities.

The controversy carries additional historical significance because Johnsonville derives its name from former Liberian President Hilary Richard Wright Johnson, the country's 11th president, who served from 1884 to 1892 and was the first Liberian-born president.

Historical accounts trace the settlement's development to the nineteenth century, when the American Colonization Society surveyed the area during the 1880s to accommodate African Americans migrating from the United States.

In 1890, settlers, primarily from Conway and Pulaski Counties in Arkansas, arrived and established homes and agricultural activities in the area.

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Given Johnsonville's historical origins, the preservation and authentication of its early land records are particularly important, as historical deeds and archival documents continue to be relied upon in establishing property ownership, boundaries, and competing claims.

The controversy therefore extends beyond individual property disputes, raising broader questions about the protection of historical records and the responsibility of public institutions to maintain accurate, authentic, and legally reliable documentation.

The proposed legislative intervention comes amid longstanding concerns over land-tenure insecurity, overlapping property claims, documentary inconsistencies, and the vulnerability of historical land records to manipulation.

Should the proposed summons be approved, the appearance of the two officials would give lawmakers an opportunity to examine coordination between the LLA and CNDRA in verifying historical deeds, safeguarding archival materials, and preventing the circulation or use of potentially fraudulent land instruments.

The inquiry could also establish whether administrative weaknesses, procedural lapses, or institutional failures contributed to the controversy and identify corrective measures needed to strengthen land administration and archival management.

Ultimately, the proposed intervention underscores the Legislature's constitutional oversight responsibility to demand accountability from public institutions and examine administrative shortcomings that could threaten citizens' property rights and public confidence in the country's land-governance and records-management systems.