Kwara APC leaders, including Governor AbdulRazaq and AGF Lateef Fagbemi, have met aggrieved members in another effort to resolve internal disputes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have met with aggrieved party members in an effort to resolve the party's internal disputes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, held on Thursday in Kwara State, brought together party leaders and stakeholders to discuss reconciliation and ways to strengthen unity within the party, PUNCH reported.

Other attendees included Ambassador Abdulfatai Seriki, the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, and APC governorship candidate Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, along with Mohammed Brimah and Azeez Muideen.

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The North-Central Reconciliation Committee, led by former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema, also participated in the meeting.

Other committee members included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; former Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Adamu; former Bauchi State Governor Isa Yuguda; and Mahmud Abdullahi.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by its spokesperson, Ayo Babatope, the Kwara Arise Group, an APC support group, described the meeting as an important step towards strengthening unity within the party.

The group said the meeting allowed party leaders and stakeholders to engage in dialogue.

It added that Mr Seriki had emerged as a major stakeholder whose political experience and grassroots connections remained significant to the party's future.

The group called for sustained engagement among party leaders and members to resolve their differences and strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Background to the crisis

The meeting comes after months of disagreements within the Kwara APC over the party's governorship and legislative primaries.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 21 August that the crisis deepened after Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, resigned.

In his resignation letter dated 14 August, Mr Mustapha accused the party's leadership in Kwara of abandoning the principles of internal democracy and collective unity. He said the leadership's conduct had eroded his confidence in the party.

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Mr Mustapha contested for the APC governorship ticket before the party settled on Mr Danladi-Salihu.

He had also been part of the G15 coalition of party stakeholders who challenged the outcome of the governorship primary and called on President Bola Tinubu and the APC national leadership to intervene.

Other members of the group included Mr Seriki, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Bashir Bolarinwa.

The dispute also featured protests in Ilorin, with aggrieved stakeholders alleging that the process that produced Mr Danladi-Salihu lacked fairness and inclusiveness.

The APC leadership rejected the allegations, maintaining that the primaries were conducted in line with the party's guidelines.

On 19 October, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr AbdulRazaq had expressed confidence in the APC's chances in Kwara ahead of the 2027 elections, despite the disagreements within the party.

During a visit by an APC Presidential Campaign Council delegation to Ilorin, the governor predicted that the party could secure wider support in the state, citing the backing of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for President Tinubu.

He also defended Mr Danladi-Salihu's candidacy, while the visit came amid continued opposition from some party stakeholders.

The latest reconciliation meeting signals another effort by the party to address the disagreements as it prepares for the 2027 elections.