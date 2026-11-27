The widow's lawyers also demanded the release of the duplicate investigation file and payment of the N2 million damages awarded to their client by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The widow of businessman John Anozie has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to prosecute police officers implicated in her husband's death, accusing both institutions of failing to act despite a court judgment and the transfer of the investigation file to the AGF.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) forwarded the original investigation file on Mr Anozie's death to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) four months ago, but the officers implicated in the case are yet to be prosecuted.

His widow, Nnenna John-Anozie, has now written to the IGP and the AGF, demanding action.

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Ms John-Anozie made the demands in separate letters dated 17 November and written on her behalf by her lawyers, Providence Law Firm.

Both letters were received by the respective offices on 19 November, according to receipt stamps on copies PREMIUM TIMES obtained.

In the letter to Mr Disu, the lawyers demanded the immediate release of the duplicate investigation file, the handover of the implicated officers for prosecution and payment of the N2 million damages awarded to their client by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They asked the police to "immediately release the certified true copy of the case file" containing the investigation records on Mr Anozie's abduction and death.

They also demanded that the police "immediately hand over the culpable and indicted officers" to the AGF for prosecution.

The officers named in the letter are retired Assistant Superintendent of Police Anthony Obiozor Ikechukwu, Sergeant Uzochukwu Emeana, John Eze and Oriole, also known as T-Boy.

The lawyers also demanded payment of the N2 million damages awarded to Ms John-Anozie by the court.

In a separate letter to Mr Fagbemi, the lawyers asked him to intervene by directing the police to produce the implicated officers for prosecution and commence proceedings against them.

They also urged the AGF to direct the IGP to comply with the outstanding aspects of the court judgment, particularly releasing the duplicate case file and paying the damages.

The lawyers asked the AGF to ensure that "the prosecution of the culpable individuals" commenced so justice could be served.

The letter to the IGP indicated that the lawyers had previously drawn the police's attention to the Federal High Court judgment through letters dated 14 October 2025, 26 May 2026 and 21 July 2026.

They said the latest correspondence became necessary because the outstanding court orders had not yet been fulfilled.

The letters came about four months after the police informed the Federal High Court that they had forwarded the original investigation file to the AGF for review and possible prosecution.

'Passage of time has deepened pain'

On 13 July, Nnenna's lawyer told the court that the police had located the file and released it for photocopying. He, however, said he did not know why the police had not forwarded it to the AGF as of that day.

Judge Binta Nyako said she was considering whether to transfer the contempt proceedings to another judge because she had become "so involved" in the matter.

However, on 24 July, the court announced that the case file had been forwarded to the AGF. The judge subsequently retained the case.

The police filed a Notice of Compliance showing that the original case file had been forwarded to the AGF.

The documents showed that the file contained the police investigation report, crime diary extracts, witness statements, statements from the implicated police officers, police wireless messages and records of investigation activities.

It also contained legal advice and subsequent correspondence on the advice.

The Commissioner of Police, X-Squad Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, originally forwarded the file to the IGP on 8 June 2020 for prosecution.

A letter dated 15 July 2026 from the Directorate of Legal Services said the case file had been forwarded to the AGF for "perusal, legal inputs and possible prosecution".

The AGF's office acknowledged receipt of the file on 20 July.

The police's compliance with that part of the judgment was a significant development in a case that had remained stalled for years. However, the transfer did not resolve the other issues covered by the judgment.

The outstanding orders included releasing a certified true copy of the duplicate case file to Ms John-Anozie, arresting and handing over the principal suspects for prosecution, and paying the N2 million in damages awarded to her.

Four months later, Ms John-Anozie said the AGF's office had yet to act on the file.

"The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation has, to date, taken no action on the case file reportedly forwarded to it," she said.

She said she had "therefore been placed in the extraordinary position of having to pursue a case concerning" her dead husband while being "denied access to the very investigative records generated in that case."

She added: "And so, after nine years of petitions, investigations, court orders, panel proceedings, legal representations and litigation, the questions with which this journey began remain the same:

"The passage of time has not diminished the pain; it has deepened it."

What the law says

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act provides a timeframe for the Attorney-General of the Federation to act after receiving certain police case files.

Section 376(1) provides that: "Where an offence for which the Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction to try is preferred against a defendant, the police shall at the end of investigation submit the original case file to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation."

Section 376(2) further provides that: "The Attorney-General of the Federation shall, within fourteen days of receipt of the police case file, issue and serve his legal advice indicating whether or not there is a prima facie case against the defendant for which he can be prosecuted."

The Federal Ministry of Justice says its Department of Public Prosecutions "provides legal advice to law enforcement agencies and conducts public prosecutions on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation".

The long search for justice

PREMIUM TIMES, in an investigation, documented Ms John-Anozie's long search for her husband and the repeated failure of police authorities to comply with court orders and directives from the #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

Her husband disappeared in June 2017 after officers attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad travelled from Awkuzu, Anambra State, to his home in Lekki, Lagos. The police later claimed he died in custody but failed to produce his body.

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Ms John-Anozie approached the National Human Rights Commission and the #EndSARS panel to seek answers. The panel's proceedings were adjourned more than 12 times because police officers failed to appear and produce the investigation file.

Other courts also ordered the police to produce her husband or his body, but the police failed to comply.

In 2023, she petitioned the police to reopen the investigation. When they failed to provide information, her lawyer, Vincent Adodo, sought the records under the Freedom of Information Act.

The police did not respond, prompting her to approach the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On 24 September 2025, Judge Binta Nyako ordered the police to release the investigation records, hand over the implicated officers for prosecution and pay her N2 million in damages.

The police failed to release the documents within the seven days the court allowed.

Ms John-Anozie subsequently commenced contempt proceedings against the then IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Mr Egbetokun later left office and was replaced by Olatunji Disu, whose administration pledged to end police impunity and ensure officers are held accountable.

During the contempt proceedings, the court was informed that the investigation file had been forwarded to the AGF.

However, Ms John-Anozie said she had not yet received a copy of the file, and the police had also failed to comply with other outstanding aspects of the judgment.

The AGF and the police spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.