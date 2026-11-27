The Kano State Government dismissed allegations by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso accusing Governor Abba Yusuf of instigating the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate him.

The Kano State Government dismissed allegations by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso that Governor Abba Yusuf instigated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate him.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sunusi Bature, the state government said Governor Yusuf was not involved in Mr Kwankwaso's case with the anti-graft agency.

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"The government wishes to state categorically that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has absolutely no involvement in Kwankwaso's dealings with the EFCC. Senator Kwankwaso has had engagements with the anti-corruption agency long before the emergence of the present administration in Kano State.

"It is therefore wrong, misleading and politically motivated for him to associate Governor Yusuf with an issue that predates the current government," the statement said.

The government described linking Governor Yusuf to the investigations as "wrong, misleading, and politically motivated."

Earlier on Friday, Mr Kwankwaso--who is running as the 2027 vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)--accused his former political protégé of abusing their 43-year relationship by weaponising state institutions against him and his political allies.

Responding to claims of interference in opposition affairs, the state government also distanced Governor Yusuf from ongoing court cases involving the NDC.

It stated that the legal proceedings stemmed from internal disagreements within the party and have nothing to do with the state administration.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Senator Kwankwaso is attempting to use Governor Yusuf as a convenient target to attract public sympathy and political relevance ahead of the 2027 general elections," the statement read.

The administration urged the former governor to focus on resolving the internal challenges within his political camp rather than blaming the state government for his political difficulties.

"The government also rejects Kwankwaso's attempt to link Governor Yusuf with the internal crisis and court cases involving the NDC. These are internal party matters arising from disagreements within the NDC, and the Kano State Government has no involvement whatsoever in the legal proceedings.

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Reiterating that Governor Yusuf was elected to deliver governance rather than engage in endless political disputes, the statement warned that voters in Kano are well-aware of current political developments.

"You cannot win public sympathy through blackmail and unfounded allegations," the government stated, adding that those relying on such tactics should prepare for the verdict of the electorate at the polls in 2027.

The statement added that Governor Yusuf remains focused on development and the welfare of the people of Kano State.