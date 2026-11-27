Kampala — Uganda Baati's Head of External and Corporate Affairs, Jackie Tahakanizibwa, has been elected to the East African Business Council (EABC) Uganda Chapter Board following the Chapter's Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) offices in Kampala.

Her election strengthens the sector' representation on a strategic regional platform that brings together businesses to influence policies and address issues affecting trade, investment, and private sector competitiveness across East Africa.

During the elections, Bruce Mpamizo was elected Vice Chairperson of the EABC Uganda Chapter Board. Other members elected to the board alongside Tahakanizibwa include Oscar Kamukama and Kirunda Magoola.

The new Board will serve a two-year term.

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Commenting on her election, Tahakanizibwa said:

"I am honoured to have been elected to serve on the EABC Uganda Chapter Board. I owe this milestone to the organisation I serve, Uganda Baati, for recognising the strategic value of regional policy advocacy and supporting active participation in shaping the business environment.

I see this as an opportunity not only for Uganda Baati but also for the manufacturing sector and the wider business community. I look forward to working with fellow Board members and other stakeholders to address barriers to trade, improve market access, enhance industrial competitiveness and advocate for a more conducive and predictable business environment across East Africa.

Our collective responsibility is to ensure that regional integration translates into tangible opportunities for businesses to grow, invest and compete."

Her election comes at a time when businesses across East Africa continue to navigate trade barriers, market access challenges and opportunities presented by regional economic integration.

During its two-year term, the EABC Uganda Chapter Board is expected to focus on promoting regional trade and investment, addressing Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) and supporting the implementation of regional and continental trade frameworks, including the East African Community Common Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Chapter will also work to strengthen public-private sector dialogue, ensuring that businesses, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), have a voice in policy discussions that affect their operations, competitiveness and growth.

For Uganda Baati, this representation presents an opportunity to contribute more directly to regional policy discussions that shape the growth, sustainability and competitiveness of the manufacturing sector.

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As a leading steel manufacturer in Uganda and a member of the Safal Group, Uganda Baati recognises the importance of regional economic integration, fair trade practices and enabling policies that support local industries.

The company remains committed to working with industry associations, policymakers and other stakeholders to advance industrialisation, strengthen private sector competitiveness and contribute to sustainable economic growth across the region.