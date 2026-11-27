ONGWEDIVA- For upcoming musician Fralina Ilonga, stage name Vokalist, music is more than entertainment; it is a passion, a form of self-expression and a potential source of income amid limited employment opportunities for young people.

Vokalist, who is working towards establishing a name in the Namibian music industry, said that music came naturally, with the discovery of a talent for singing motivating the decision to pursue it more seriously.

"I started taking music more seriously when I realised that this talent could also create opportunities for me and bring in some income," Vokalist said.

Her music is mainly rooted in R&B, Afropop and love songs, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, emotions and everyday situations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One of the songs, Let It Go, was inspired by Vokalist's experience during the Bank Windhoek competition, where she felt that upcoming musicians were not given the consideration they had hoped for. Rather than keeping the disappointment bottled up, Vokalist channelled those feelings into music, demonstrating how personal experiences can become creative inspiration.

International stars Rihanna, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande are among Vokalist's biggest musical influences, particularly for their versatility, distinctive identities and ability to connect with audiences across generations.

However, the artist said the goal is to develop an individual sound that reflects their identity as a Namibian musician rather than imitate international performers.

Despite the passion and determination, the journey has not been without challenges, particularly the high cost of recording music.

"Many talented young musicians struggle to turn their ideas into recorded songs because they cannot afford studio sessions," she said.

She believes that government intervention through affordable recording facilities could help emerging musicians develop their skills and contribute to the local music industry.

"More performance opportunities through competitions, festivals, radio stations and other media platforms could also help young musicians gain exposure and reach wider audiences," she said.

Vokalist called on government, private businesses, established musicians and event organisers to invest in emerging talent.

"We don't necessarily expect everything to be handed to us; sometimes, we just need a fair opportunity, access to the right resources, and someone willing to give us a chance," Vokalist said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For now, the artist remains focused on refining their sound, reaching more listeners and building a sustainable career in music.

[email protected]