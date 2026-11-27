Growing up in Onamunhama village in the Ohangwena region, Lahaba Inghalwa could hardly have imagined that one day her name would be associated with international modelling platforms, fashion and entrepreneurship.

20 years after she began her career, Inghalwa's inspirational rise from a village background to world-renowned model is increasingly being recognised and documented, both visually and in books.

The runway model, who spent most of her time on the international stages by modelling and showcasing different designers' collections, is set to launch her new book titled 'Beyond the Runway: The Inspiring Journey of Lahaba Inghalwa from a Namibian Village to the Global Stage' this Saturday.

The book, written by award-winning author, international speaker and life coach Dr Julius Chinamo, provides insight into Inghalwa's private life as well as looking at her dedication and what has influenced her, in addition to her modelling profession.

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While the public perception may be that the modelling career has always been glamorous, she explains that this has not always been the case.

Combining commitment, patience and persistence, Inghalwa says she attributes her success to these qualities.

Also, not originally having much industry experience at the beginning, these traits were even more crucial, according to the model.

"But apart from the runway and cameras, I am an entrepreneur who has launched my own fashion and beauty brand (Ravenda Posh) and also have a corporate career," says Inghalwa, adding that on the surface many only see the success of someone, but there is often a hidden element detailing how that success was achieved.

"Transitioning from living in a village in the north of Namibia to both competing and working globally (including within the UK) was not without its own set of problems."

Although commonly associated with pretty images and high fashion, Inghalwa emphasised that there are also personal compromises which must be made and the importance of maintaining concentration despite sometimes scarce prospects.

It was this hidden aspect that Chinamo wanted to highlight in his biographical work on Inghalwa's journey.

"I initially connected with her between 2020 and 2021 during lockdown. We were introduced via family links. At this time, I was running a Facebook chat show related to my doctoral research. It formed both an inspiring and unifying medium during what was a challenging era," says Chinamo.

He says Inghalwa was asked to be a guest on the show and the relationship then blossomed into one of friendship.

"Eventually, the concept of writing a biography of hers was conceived," says Chinamo, while recognising the model's modelling successes and global status.

"I was keen to explore Inghalwa's background, the problems she has faced and her choices. Above all though, I wished to comprehend the determination which has enabled her to achieve her current position in life," he said.

He feels that Inghalwa 's background can be highly relevant for younger people, and in particular young women, who may think that their situation or place of origin hampers their aspirations.

He adds that what makes Inghalwa's story special is the contrast between where she started and where life has taken her.

Intending to create an entertaining narrative, Chinamo says he purposely avoided listing purely factual information in his biography, which therefore enabled readers to emotionally immerse themselves and appreciate various phases of the model's life.

Inghalwa comments that the book is also highly personal as it displays facets of her life which are not typically associated with her modelling profession.

Within it, readers would gain an understanding of her childhood, as well as her insecurities, compromises and problems. Consequently, a fuller appreciation of the woman underneath the model persona could be attained.

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Both Chinamo and Inghalwa are hopeful that the book will motivate young Namibians to recognise and embrace their capabilities irrespective of their background.

Inghalwa is keen for young ladies (particularly those from more rural areas) to recognise that success cannot solely be attained through aspiration and that effort, self-control, honesty, persistence and patience are also vital.

"I hope young people, especially young Namibian girls, learn not to look for shortcuts to success, and instead earn their achievements through hard work, discipline, integrity, perseverance and patience. Most importantly, I want them to know that where you start in life does not dictate where you will finish," she concluded.

'Beyond the Runway' will officially be launched on Saturday, 28 November 2026, at Windhoek Gardens Boutique Hotel, 31 Pasteur Street, Windhoek.