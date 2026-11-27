Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations will work with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to identify and dismantle networks involved in doping.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinated investigations.

DCI Director Mohamed Amin says the partnership will support efforts to protect athletes from exploitation and promote fair competition.

ADAK Chief Executive Officer Peninah Wahome says closer cooperation with law enforcement agencies is critical in tackling doping-related offences and protecting Kenya's sporting reputation.

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The growing list of sanctions has raised concerns about the extent to which doping has penetrated Kenya's once-celebrated distance-running fraternity.

The situation is equally concerning at the domestic level. The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) currently lists 65 provisionally suspended athletes on its active register, with additional cases involving prohibited substances such as EPO and CERA, as well as alleged anti-doping rule violations, reported in October and early November.

The concern is that repeated high-profile doping cases could leave future Kenyan performances under unnecessary suspicion, even when achieved through legitimate means.

Kenya also faces questions about the effectiveness of its anti-doping enforcement mechanisms.

Kenya remains in Category A, the highest-risk classification under World Athletics' anti-doping framework, while its anti-doping programme has previously faced intense international scrutiny over funding and institutional capacity.

The recurrence of sophisticated doping cases, particularly those involving blood manipulation and EPO, suggests that expanding testing alone may not be enough to address the problem.

As AIU Chief Executive Brett Clothier acknowledged on Thursday, Kenya has made progress in strengthening its anti-doping structures over the past five years, but significant challenges remain.

"The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go. The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country," Clothier said.

He added that the AIU would discuss the details of those commitments with the Kenyan government in the coming months.

Against this backdrop, the proposed Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2026, currently undergoing public participation in the Senate, could become a significant milestone in Kenya's efforts to confront the crisis.

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The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the legal framework for combating doping by targeting not only athletes who use prohibited substances but also individuals and networks involved in supplying and facilitating their use.

Among the proposed measures are fines of up to KSh5 million and prison sentences of up to five years for medical practitioners, coaches and other individuals found culpable of supplying banned substances.

The Bill also proposes enhanced enforcement powers for ADAK compliance officers.

If enacted and effectively implemented, the legislation could mark a shift in Kenya's anti-doping strategy, moving beyond the punishment of individual athletes towards dismantling the networks that enable doping.