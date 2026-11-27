Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL) Briefs Speaker Oboth Oboth on Preparations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Tororo Archdiocese, His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Obbo, A.J., will on Sunday make a pastoral visit to Kampala, where he is expected to meet Christians from the Bugisu, Sebei and Bukedi sub-regions under the umbrella of the Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL).

Ahead of the visit, the TADAL organising committee on Wednesday met the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth to brief him on the preparations and discuss how political and religious leaders can work together to advance the welfare of their communities.

In a statement posted on X, Jacob Marksons Oboth (MP), who hosted the delegation, said the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between political and religious leaders in the three sub-regions "so that we can promote unity, mobilise collective effort and advance the welfare and development of our communities."

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He added: "I emphasised that political and religious leaders must work together to address the socio-economic needs of our people."

Oboth also encouraged TADAL to benchmark with the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA), whose experience, he said, shows how sustainable partnerships can drive community transformation.

Speaking after the courtesy visit, TADAL chairperson Dr. Henry Nakalet Opolot said the leadership used the meeting to highlight the association's objectives and how it can work with political leaders "especially to address the socio-economic needs of our people back in Bukedi, Bugisu, and Sebei sub regions."

"As TADAL leadership, we reaffirm our commitment to work in unity with our political leaders for the development of our people back in the archdiocese," Nakalet said.

"With the wealth of expertise and networks of TADAL members, we can collectively design and support development interventions in Tororo Archdiocese. Other Archdioceses/Dioceses have done it so we can too."

Paul Bwire Omanyi, Chairman of the Organising Committee and Vice Chairperson of TADAL, urged the faithful to turn up in large numbers for the visit. "Let us welcome His Grace with joy, celebrate our faith with gratitude, and depart with a renewed commitment to the Church and to one another," he said. "May God bless our Archbishop, our Guest of Honour, the Archdiocese of Tororo, TADAL, our clergy and religious, our leaders, our families and all the faithful. Together, let us continue walking in faith, growing in communion and serving in love."

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This is not the first time the Archbishop is visiting the laity in Kampala. His 2024 pastoral visit, the second to the TADAL community, was held at St Kizito's Secondary School in Bugolobi, where he blessed and commissioned the new TADAL executive during Holy Mass. On that occasion, Dr. Obbo revealed plans to build a new cathedral for the Archdiocese, noting that the current one in Nyangole was originally St Peter's College Chapel and is the smallest in the country.

"It was a challenge, so we had to think about building a new office and new cathedral. We opted for offices first, which are now done," the Archbishop said at the time, adding that "the voice of the people is the voice of God." The multi-billion cathedral is to be built on Kwapa road in Tororo.

The 2024 visit was also preceded by a sh1billion fundraising dinner in support of the renovation of St Anthony's Hospital in Tororo.

According to Fr. Philip Odii, the TADAL chaplain, Canon Law mandates a diocesan bishop to show concern for all the Christian faithful committed to his care, and pastoral visits are one of the ways he does this. "It is an opportunity for him to know his flock, listen to them, encourage them and address their spiritual and other relevant needs," Fr. Odii said.

TADAL was founded to unite and strengthen the spiritual, moral and social well-being of Christians originating from Tororo Archdiocese, especially those living outside its boundaries. Its leadership includes Counsel Charles Okoth Owor (Vice Chairperson), Rev. Fr. Philip Odii (Chaplain), and Lilian Christine Ekirapa (Treasurer).