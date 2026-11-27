DETAINED cleric Uebert Angel has apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, declaring himself his "obedient son" while distancing himself from threats made by international prophets over his arrest and detention.

The Spirit Embassy church leader was arrested Sunday over allegations of indecent assault. He is currently in remand prison, awaiting a ruling on his bail on Monday.

In a letter dated November 27, Angel apologised to Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and the First Family over remarks made by other religious leaders, insisting they had no authority to speak on his behalf.

"For the record, Your Excellency, I am in no way party to those statements. I do not share them, I do not endorse them, and I distance myself from them entirely," Angel wrote.

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He dismissed suggestions that his arrest and prosecution were politically motivated or linked to an alleged fallout with the President.

"I am loyal to you and to your leadership, and I reject any contrary conclusion drawn by those who have sought to propagate that nefarious narrative. As far as I am concerned, there is only one president and one First Lady in this country.

"I have also learnt, with deep sadness, that certain individuals have embarked on a smear campaign that seeks to portray Your Excellency and Her Excellency the First Lady as the political forces behind my criminal prosecution.

"I state categorically that nothing in my dealings with the police has ever led me to suspect that I am being targeted by either of you. Such allegations have been made in bad taste and definitely to drive a wedge".

Angel said his arrest at church was carried out by police in the exercise of their constitutional powers and that his legal team had not portrayed him as a victim of political persecution.

"The police arrested me at my church in the exercise of their constitutional powers. Whilst I have raised certain complaints with the court seized with my case, I have never alleged, whether publicly or privately, that I am a political victim, or that I am being prosecuted because of certain statements I previously made which some have interpreted as a sign that I am no longer loyal to your leadership."

Angel also said at no point did his lawyers Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza, Ashiel Mugiya and Professor Lovemore Madhuku mention that his prosecution was politically motivated.

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"At no stage in my bail application has it been submitted on my behalf that I am a victim of political persecution, or that this is anything more than a criminal matter. It is a criminal matter, in which I have a right to be presumed innocent," he said.

Angel, who holds the position of Ambassador-at-Large added that he appreciated the privilege of serving the country remained intact despite his arrest.

He added, "For the avoidance of doubt, I continue to regard you both as my father and mother, and I remain your loyal and obedient son, ever at Your Excellency's service."