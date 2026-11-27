After losing his 31-year-old son to gun violence a month ago, Lavender Hill resident Mark Nicholson has launched a silent campaign calling for urgent action against shootings in his community.

On Sunday at 5.30am, Nicholson walked through Lavender Hill with friends and family. They held posters and wore T-shirts bearing the face of his son, Keenan.

On Friday morning, Nicholson stood at the Lavender Hill robots on the M5 in a white shirt with Keenan's picture on it. He held the same poster: "Where are the guns coming from that are killing our children?"

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Keenan was among five people killed in a shooting after gunmen opened fire at a house in Lavender Hill on Saturday, 24 October.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi visited the crime scene in Blode Street the following morning. In a SAPS statement, Dyantyi said it couldn't be normal for people to be "killed in such numbers" in their communities.

"Police resources were deployed to the area in an effort to bring those responsible for the murders and attempted murders to book," the statement said. SAPS did not answer whether any arrests have been made.

The silent campaign follows a 100km walk Nicholson undertook from Malmesbury to Moorreesburg between 22 and 24 November in memory of people who have lost their lives to gun violence.

Although the walk left his legs and feet sore, he said "every step was for every murder caused in South Africa".

Tyrin Basil Landsman, co-owner of Tyrin's Tour and long-time friend of Nicholson, helped transport Nicholson's family to Moorreesburg after the 100km walk.

Landsman said he was happy to be part of Nicholson's journey and to offer whatever support he could.

"We believe in the importance of community, standing together and supporting people who are doing something meaningful," Landsman said.

Firearms were used in 732 of the 1,109 murders recorded in the Western Cape between July and September 2026, the highest number of any province. The province also accounted for 208 of the country's 261 gang-related murders.

Nicholson said he wants to meet with SAPS and law enforcement officials to discuss ways to make their community safer. He said he was hoping to meet with the Steenberg station commander next week.

"I will campaign every second of the day until I am heard; nothing will stand in my way," he said on Friday while standing at the robots.