The court rejected a medical schemes industry challenge and dismissed a Western Cape government challenge

The Constitutional Court has rejected two constitutional challenges to the National Health Insurance Act.

The Board of Healthcare Funders argued that Parliament had failed to provide enough information about the costs, funding and operating model of NHI. The court rejected this, finding that meaningful public participation did not require perfect information.

The Western Cape government's challenge to the public participation process in the National Council of Provinces was dismissed. The majority found that residents had a reasonable opportunity to influence the process, even if their proposed amendments were not adopted.

In a dissenting judgment, Justice Steven Majiedt said the NCOP process had serious flaws in how it had considered provincial submissions, including that Gauteng's report never reached it.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act has survived the first two of what is expected to be many legal challenges in the months and years to come.

While the Act has not yet come into operation, it was signed into law in May 2024, following a public participation process involving oral and written submissions in all nine provinces, which were then considered by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

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The issue of meaningful public participation was central to the two challenges, which came before the Constitutional Court in May.

Medical schemes challenge

In the first challenge, the Board of Healthcare Funders, which represents 65 medical schemes and administrators, argued that full meaningful participation was not possible because Parliament had not provided information on the costs and funding of the basket of services or on the proposed operating model.

Parliament, the board contended, had approached the whole issue with a "closed mind".

Handing down the ruling on Friday, Justice Steven Majiedt said the court had unanimously dismissed this argument.

He said the Bill was introduced in the National Assembly in August 2019, kicking off a process which lasted nearly four years, including hearings in all nine provinces. It resulted in 961 oral and nearly 339,000 written submissions.

Majiedt said the court held that while the Constitution required that members of the public and interested parties were given enough information to make public participation "meaningful", it did not require it to provide "perfect information".

"Moreover, implementation of the NHI scheme will stretch over decades and will depend on resources available. Reliable costing is not yet possible, and the basket of services is to be determined incrementally," he said.

The evidence also did not show that Parliament had a "closed mind".

Western Cape challenge

The second challenge was raised by the Western Cape Premier, also on the issue of public participation but specifically in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

On this application, the court was divided. The application was dismissed by a six-to-five majority. Majiedt penned the minority judgment.

The minority, he said, had found that the public participation process in the NCOP was unreasonable and unconstitutional, especially in light of the fact that the Act seeks to fundamentally change how health care is funded and accessed.

"It will affect virtually every person in the country in matters of health, dignity and, at times, survival.

"There was a need for an exacting public participation process."

The NCOP's Select Committee on Health and Social Services was supposed to consider reports from every province.

While most of the provinces had expressed support for the bill, this was subject to their proposals and amendments. The select committee, however, had just "mechanically treated these mandates as votes in favour of the bill," the minority found.

By the time the committee had considered the Western Cape report, it was already too late to influence deliberations. The Western Cape's submissions, in a 635-page report, were considered at a separate 35-minute meeting.

The Gauteng report was never put before the NCOP. The minority said no explanation had ever been given for this, and the NCOP had done nothing to obtain the report.

"The views of the residents of the most populous province never reached the legislature," said Majiedt.

But the majority judgment, penned by Justice Jody Kollapen, dismissed the application.

The judges noted that the bill had given rise to opinions so sharply divided and ideologically diverse that persuasion was unlikely.

The voices of Gauteng residents had been heard, they said, through written submissions and via members of the select committee who attended the provincial hearings.

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The judges said failure to influence a process could not be used to challenge it if the concerns raised had been considered.

They had conducted a detailed analysis of the committee's meeting, and it was clear that it had a "common understanding" of all concerns and had considered them.

"The fact that proposed amendments were not adopted shows at most that the committee was not persuaded that the bill required amendment. All that reasonable public participation guarantees is a reasonable opportunity to influence the outcome. It does not guarantee that the outcome will change."

The majority found it inappropriate to subject a legislative public participation process to a formulaic or forensic audit.

"If that standard were adopted, virtually every challenge to a public participation process would collapse into a substantive review of the legislation itself."

The court made no order on costs.

Direct quotes in this article are from Majiedt's summary of the judgment, not from the written judgment itself.

Read the judgment here