Under the bill, people arranging an occupation without the owner's consent could face jail time or a R2-million fine

On Friday, over a hundred people, mostly women, marched through the streets of Johannesburg to the Provincial Legislature, opposing the draft amendment to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE Act).

The march was organised by the Inner City Resource Centre, Rivoningo Women's Forum and Voices Against Eviction.

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The PIE Act was passed in 1998 to repeal apartheid era laws. Under the draft amendment bill, published for public comment earlier this year, it will be an offence to take payment for arranging an occupation, or to "incite, arrange, organise or permit any person to occupy land without the consent of the owner". The penalty is a fine of up to R2-million, up to two years in prison, or both.

March organiser Monica Hasamu said the group had submitted a memorandum to the Gauteng premier in August, calling on MPs and party chief whips to oppose the amendments.

The provincial government was given 30 days to schedule a meeting with a delegation of the housing rights groups listed in the memorandum. But this did not happen.

"The government should ... consult us before carrying on with its plans to amend the PIE Act, before it criminalises communities who have been actively building Joburg for years," said Hasamu.

The group's memorandum said many families who have lived in inner-city Johannesburg buildings since 1994 are now being labelled "hijackers" or "treated as criminals".

Marchers demanded an end to unlawful evictions, demolitions and displacement of poor and vulnerable residents across Gauteng. They also want the government to upgrade abandoned and neglected buildings and informal settlements.

Zamekhile Phakathi, who has lived at Frazer House with her four children since 2021, was one of more than 100 residents who were evicted from a building in Hillbrow. They were assisted by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute to secure the emergency shelter.

"We may be evicted considering that our case is still in court. The government should listen to us before making amendments to the PIE Act," said Phakathi.

Fahmida Edries from Happy Valley settlement in Eldorado Park said she moved to the settlement a year ago. Their shacks have been demolished several times.

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"We want the government to give us services and build RDP houses. Amendments to the PIE Act to promote evictions are out of the question," said Edries.