Qingdao, (SUNA) - Minister of Energy Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed arrived in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, on Wednesday evening, heading Sudan's delegation participating in the Fourth Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, organised by the National Energy Administration of China from November 25 to 27, 2026.

The conference is attended by a number of energy ministers, senior officials, and representatives of international institutions, organisations and companies operating in the energy sector.

The Sudanese delegation includes, alongside the Minister, Dr. Hussein Al-Hafian, Special Representative of the Prime Minister, and Ambassador Omer Eissa Ahmed, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to China.

The conference is being held under the theme "Sharing the Benefits of Innovation, Advancing Energy Transition and Building a Secure Future Together," amid rapid global changes in the energy sector and the resulting need to strengthen international cooperation to ensure energy security and sustainability, develop infrastructure, and expand investment in clean and renewable energy.

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The Minister of Energy addressed the conference's opening session, outlining Sudan's vision and priorities for developing the energy sector. These include rehabilitating and rebuilding the oil and electricity infrastructure, which sustained extensive damage as a result of the war, restoring production and operational capacities, and creating an environment conducive to attracting investment and utilising national resources and capabilities in a way that supports economic recovery and achieves sustainable development.

The Minister stressed the importance of strengthening international partnerships, particularly with China, and advancing them to a higher level of investment, technical and technological cooperation. He highlighted the long-standing and distinguished Sudanese-Chinese cooperation in the oil and electricity sectors, expressing aspirations to expand its scope to include renewable energy, technology transfer, capacity building, and the indigenisation of industries and expertise related to the energy sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with a number of Chinese officials and representatives of major institutions and companies operating in the energy sector to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities and explore the possibility of Chinese companies participating in projects to rehabilitate and rebuild Sudan's energy infrastructure, with a view to developing practical partnerships and projects that address national priorities.

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Sudan's participation in the conference is particularly significant as it provides an opportunity to present the country's priorities in the post-war phase and strengthen direct engagement with decision-makers, financing institutions and international companies. This could open new prospects for attracting the investment, expertise and technologies needed to rebuild the energy sector, which is one of the fundamental pillars of economic recovery and reconstruction.

This participation reaffirms Sudan's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China, expanding areas of economic and development cooperation, and benefiting from international cooperation platforms, particularly the Belt and Road Initiative, to support reconstruction efforts, restore production capacities and move towards a new phase of sustainable development.